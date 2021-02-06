Skip to Content

Intel Downplays Apple's M1 Chip With 'Carefully Crafted' Benchmarks

by

Nearly three months after the launch of Apple's rave-reviewed M1 Macs, Intel has fired back, but there are some asterisks involved.

intel m1 slide 1
In a slideshow shared by PCWorld this week, Intel highlighted what PCWorld described as "carefully crafted" benchmarks in an attempt to prove that laptops with the latest 11th Generation Core processors are superior to those with Apple's custom-designed M1 chip.

For example, Intel said that exporting a PowerPoint presentation as a PDF file is up to 2.3x faster on a Windows laptop equipped with an 11th Generation Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM compared to completing the same task on a 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 chip and 16GB of RAM, with Intel noting that PowerPoint ran natively on both systems.

intel m1 slide 2
Intel also indicated that Topaz Labs' AI-based photo enlargement software Gigapixel AI performed up to 6x faster on the Core i7 system compared to the M1 MacBook Pro. In this case, PCWorld said "the results are pretty real," noting that Topaz Labs' apps are designed to take advantage of the hardware acceleration inside of Intel's processors.

As for gaming performance, the results were mixed, with Intel emphasizing the well-established opinion that Macs are not ideal for gaming and lack support for "countless" games like Gear Tactics, Hitman 2, and others.

intel m1 gaming
Intel also conducted a "real world battery life test" and found that both the M1 MacBook Air and the Acer Swift 5 with an 11th Generation Core i7 processor achieved virtually identical 10-hour battery life when streaming Netflix with additional tabs open. Intel said both notebooks were set to 250 nits display brightness, with the MacBook Air running Safari and the Acer Swift 5 running Chrome for the test.

It's worth noting that Intel switched from the MacBook Pro for the performance benchmarks to the MacBook Air for the battery life test, and Intel used a different Core i7 processor SKU for each of these tests as well.

intel m1 slide 3
Apple's website advertises the M1 MacBook Air as having up to 18 hours of battery life when continuously playing back 1080p content in the Apple TV app with display brightness set to 50%, and up to 15 hours of battery life when browsing 25 popular websites in Safari over Wi-Fi with display brightness set to 50%.

Intel added that its processors are about not only performance, but also choice, as they power all sorts of devices from traditional notebooks to tablets with features like touchscreens and support for multiple external displays. Officially, the M1-based MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro only support one external display, but some users discovered that this limitation can be bypassed with DisplayLink adapters as an unofficial solution.

"M1-Unfriendly Benchmarks"

Apple columnist Jason Snell referred to Intel's benchmarks as "M1-unfriendly" in commentary shared on his website Six Colors.

"Inconsistent test platforms, shifting arguments, omitted data, and the not-so-faint whiff of desperation," wrote Snell. "Today's M1 processor is a low-end chip for low-end systems, so Intel only has a small window to compare itself favorably to these systems before higher-end Apple silicon Macs ship and make its job that much harder."

Tom's Hardware's Andrew Freedman also cautioned that all vendor-provided benchmarks should be taken with a grain of salt.

Apple says the M1 chip provides industry-leading performance per watt, with the latest MacBook Air outperforming a maxed-out Intel-based 16-inch MacBook Pro in Geekbench benchmarks. Rumors suggest Apple will launch new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, a redesigned iMac, and more with next-generation Apple silicon later this year.

Tags: Intel, M1 Guide

Top Rated Comments

1applerules1 Avatar
1applerules1
42 minutes ago at 03:18 pm
This is hilarious
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Theyayarealivin Avatar
Theyayarealivin
43 minutes ago at 03:18 pm
Intel: Wait till Apple releases the 16inch MacBook Pro ? + Mac ? in 2021.

Intel is being petty now. Apple rules.

RIP Intel.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CGJay Avatar
CGJay
40 minutes ago at 03:20 pm
After 40 years of developing x86 processors, Intel manage to edge-out Apple's first-generation laptop processor on some cherry-picked benchmarks. They even had to use a different processor to compare battery life. Congratulations, Intel.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cmaier Avatar
cmaier
39 minutes ago at 03:21 pm


After 40 years of developing x86 processors, Intel manage to edge-out Apple's first-generation laptop processor on performance (but not battery). Congratulations, Intel.

And they really didn’t edge them out on performance - they had to pick some hard-to-reach cherries to get to that conclusion.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
andymallins Avatar
andymallins
37 minutes ago at 03:24 pm


[IMG width="251px"]https://images.macrumors.com/images-new/macrumorsthreadlogo@3x.png[/IMG] ('https://www.macrumors.com/2021/02/06/intel-11th-gen-vs-apple-m1-chip-benchmarks/')

Nearly three months after the launch of Apple's rave-reviewed M1 Macs ('https://www.macrumors.com/guide/m1/'), Intel has fired back, but there are some asterisks involved.



In a slideshow shared by PCWorld ('https://www.pcworld.com/article/3606592/intel-benchmarks-say-apples-m1-isnt-faster.html') this week, Intel highlighted what PCWorld described as "carefully crafted" benchmarks in an attempt to prove that laptops with the latest 11th Generation Core processors are superior to those with Apple's custom-designed M1 chip.

For example, Intel said that exporting a PowerPoint presentation as a PDF file is up to 2.3x faster on a Windows laptop equipped with an 11th Generation Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM compared to completing the same task on a 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 chip and 16GB of RAM, with Intel noting that PowerPoint ran natively on both systems.



Intel also indicated that Topaz Labs' AI-based photo enlargement software Gigapixel AI performed up to 6x faster on the Core i7 system compared to the M1 MacBook Pro. In this case, PCWorld said "the results are pretty real," noting that Topaz Labs' apps are designed to take advantage of the hardware acceleration inside of Intel's processors.

As for gaming performance, the results were mixed, with Intel emphasizing the well-established opinion that Macs are not ideal for gaming and lack support for "countless" games like Gear Tactics, Hitman 2, and others.



Intel also conducted a "real world battery life test" and found that both the M1 MacBook Air and the Acer Swift 5 with an 11th Generation Core i7 processor achieved virtually identical 10-hour battery life when streaming Netflix with additional tabs open. Intel said both notebooks were set to 250 nits display brightness, with the MacBook Air running Safari and the Acer Swift 5 running Chrome for the test.

It's worth noting that Intel switched from the MacBook Pro for the performance benchmarks to the MacBook Air for the battery life test, and Intel used a different Core i7 processor SKU for each of these tests as well.



Apple's website advertises the M1 MacBook Air as having up to 18 hours of battery life when continuously playing back 1080p content in the Apple TV app with display brightness set to 50%, and up to 15 hours of battery life when browsing 25 popular websites in Safari over Wi-Fi with display brightness set to 50%.

Intel also said that its processors are about not only performance, but choice, as they power all sorts of devices from traditional notebooks to tablets with features like touchscreens and support for multiple external displays. Officially, the M1-based MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro only support one external display, but some users discovered that this limitation can be bypassed with DisplayLink adapters ('https://www.macrumors.com/2020/11/24/m1-macs-able-to-run-six-external-displays/') as an unofficial solution.

"M1-Unfriendly Benchmarks"

Apple columnist Jason Snell referred to Intel's benchmarks as "M1-unfriendly" in commentary shared on his website Six Colors ('https://sixcolors.com/link/2021/02/intel-gins-up-some-m1-unfriendly-benchmarks/').

"Inconsistent test platforms, shifting arguments, omitted data, and the not-so-faint whiff of desperation," wrote Snell. "Today's M1 processor is a low-end chip for low-end systems, so Intel only has a small window to compare itself favorably to these systems before higher-end Apple silicon Macs ship and make its job that much harder."

Tom's Hardware ('https://www.tomshardware.com/news/intel-fires-back-at-apple-m1-processors-with-benchmarks')'s Andrew Freedman also cautioned that all vendor-provided benchmarks should be taken with a grain of salt.

Apple says the M1 chip provides industry-leading performance per watt, with the latest MacBook Air outperforming a maxed-out Intel-based 16-inch MacBook Pro ('https://www.macrumors.com/2020/11/11/m1-macbook-air-first-benchmark/') in Geekbench benchmarks. Rumors suggest Apple will launch new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, a redesigned iMac, and more with next-generation Apple silicon later this year.

Article Link: Intel Downplays Apple's M1 Chip With 'Carefully Crafted' Benchmarks ('https://www.macrumors.com/2021/02/06/intel-11th-gen-vs-apple-m1-chip-benchmarks/')

Where is the fan noise test
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cmaier Avatar
cmaier
42 minutes ago at 03:19 pm
Gee, all this complicated number stuff sure fools me! Intel rulez or something.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Flat 2021 MacBook Pro Mockup Feature 1

New MacBook Pro Expected to Copy Familiar iPhone Design

Thursday February 4, 2021 8:12 am PST by
Apple's upcoming 2021 MacBook Pro is expected to take design cues from the iPhone 12, according to well-respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. With the MacBook Pro being rumored to get a major overhaul this year, speculation about what, if any, design changes will come to the new machines has begun. In a recent note to investors, seen by MacRumors, Kuo explained: In terms of casing design, the ...
Read Full Article
galaxy s21 iphone 12 pro max

Blind Camera Comparison Video: iPhone 12 Pro Max vs. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Wednesday February 3, 2021 12:55 pm PST by
Samsung in January debuted its latest flagship smartphone lineup, which includes the Galaxy S21 Ultra, a direct competitor to the iPhone 12 Pro Max that Apple introduced in October. In our latest YouTube video, we pitted the two smartphones against one another for a blind camera comparison. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. In the video up above and the photos in...
Read Full Article91 comments
Apple car wheel icon feature triad

Apple to Invest $3.6 Billion in Kia Motors for Apple Car Production

Tuesday February 2, 2021 9:46 pm PST by
Apple is rumored to be planning to invest 4 trillion won ($3.6 billion) in Kia Motors as part of a planned manufacturing partnership between the two companies, according to Korean site DongA Ilbo (via Bloomberg). Apple and Kia (an affiliate of Hyundai) are said to be establishing a production relationship that will see Kia build Apple Cars at its U.S. facility located in Georgia. Apple...
Read Full Article200 comments
mac mini developer transition kit photo

Apple Asks Developers to Return DTK Mac Minis in Exchange for $200 Credit Toward M1 Mac

Wednesday February 3, 2021 4:48 pm PST by
Ahead of the release of the M1 Macs, Apple provided developers with a Developer Transition Kit that included a Mac mini equipped with an A12Z Bionic chip first used in the iPad Pro, 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and an HDMI 2.0 port. Image via Axel Roest These DTKs were offered up on a temporary basis to developers who paid $500 for access, and were aimed at giving...
Read Full Article343 comments
mac mini developer transition kit photo feature

Apple Ups DTK Mac Mini Return Credit to $500 After Developer Complaints

Friday February 5, 2021 8:51 pm PST by
Prior to the release of the M1 Macs, Apple offered developers a $500 Developer Transition Kit (DTK) that included a Mac mini equipped with an A12Z Bionic chip first used in the iPad Pro, 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and an HDMI 2.0 port. The DTKs were available on a temporary basis, and earlier this week, Apple said that it would soon begin asking developers to...
Read Full Article184 comments
apple mixed reality headset mockup

Apple's AR/VR Headset Said to Feature Dual 8K Displays, Eye Tracking, Swappable Headbands, and More

Thursday February 4, 2021 6:17 am PST by
Apple is rumored to be working on a virtual reality headset for launch as early as next year, and The Information today reported on some potential features to expect, based on information shared by a source with direct knowledge of the device. The report claims that the headset will be equipped with more than a dozen cameras for tracking hand movements, along with two ultra-high-resolution...
Read Full Article117 comments
applewatchse

Apple Releases First watchOS 7.4 Public Beta With iPhone Unlocking Feature

Thursday February 4, 2021 2:51 pm PST by
Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming watchOS 7.4 update to public beta testers, with the new beta coming a few days after the release of the first developer beta. The ‌watchOS 7‌.4 update can be downloaded after upgrading your iPhone to the public beta version of iOS 14.5. After installing iOS 14.5, the watchOS 7.4 software should show up as long as you have the Apple Watch...
Read Full Article26 comments
swiss alp watch 1

Swiss Watch Maker Debuts $30,800 Apple Watch Clone With Mechanical Loading Wheel

Wednesday February 3, 2021 10:16 am PST by
Back in 2016 when the Apple Watch was still a relatively new device, Swiss watch maker H. Moser & Cie came out with a high-end mechanical Apple Watch clone called the Swiss Alp Watch, featuring a rectangular watch face with curved, round edges, a crown at the side, and Apple Watch style lugs. H. Moser & Cie today debuted a followup to the original Swiss Alp Watch, introducing the $30,800...
Read Full Article118 comments
Apple car wheel icon feature purple

Apple Pauses Electric Car Talks With Hyundai and Kia

Friday February 5, 2021 2:02 pm PST by
Multiple rumors over the course of the last week have suggested that Apple has been discussing Apple car manufacturing with Hyundai and Hyundai affiliate Kia, but those talks have paused recently, reports Bloomberg. Apple has also been discussing its Apple Car plans with other automobile manufacturers, so despite rumors suggesting Apple is considering a deal with Hyundai/Kia, Apple could...
Read Full Article226 comments
ipad mini 6 screen increase feature

Upcoming iPad Mini 6 Could Disappoint Fans

Wednesday February 3, 2021 12:48 pm PST by
Fan-favorite small tablet, the iPad mini, may disappoint some users with its sixth-generation model, which is expected to arrive as soon as March. The iPad mini most recently got a refreshed design in 2015 with its fourth iteration. While the device did receive a minor update in 2019 with the A12 Bionic chip, a True Tone display, Bluetooth 5.0, and Apple Pencil support, the iPad mini...
Read Full Article

Guides

14
iOS 14.4 Features

iOS 14.4 is out now! Read about everything new in this release.

apple fitness plus guide tiny
Apple Fitness+

Apple Fitness+ is out! Read all about it.

macbook air m1 unboxing feature2
Apple Silicon M1 Guide

Everything to know about the Apple Silicon M1 Chip

fitness plus weekly series
Apple Fitness+ vs. Peloton

Apple Fitness+ and Peloton offer polished workout routines delivered by enthusiastic instructors and accompanied by motivating music playlists.

See more guides

Upcoming

AirPods Gen 3 Feature
AirPods 3
1st Half of 2021

Rumored design changes include shorter stems like current AirPods Pro, but without advanced features like active noise cancellation.

AirPods Pro Gen 2 Feature2
AirPods Pro 2
Spring 2021

Updated AirPods Pro could see some design changes like elimination of the stem.

imac 2017 roundup menu
iMac
Early 2021?

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

airtags mockup 4 blue
AirTags
Early 2021?

Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

MacBook Pro
iPhone 13
Apple Glasses
See full product calendar