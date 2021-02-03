Pad & Quill Debuts New Leather Cases for AirPods Max and AirPods Pro
Pad & Quill today announced new leather case options that are designed for the AirPods Max and the AirPods Pro. The AirPods Pro Max Leather Case, priced at $129.95, is made from full grain American leather with a thick foam layer covered with ballistic nylon. The AirPods Max slip inside and there's a divider in the middle along with an interior pocket for holding a charging brick and cable.
There are two magnets built into the case that are designed to put the AirPods Max into low power mode to preserve battery life. A zipper at the top keeps the AirPods Max protected in a bag or backpack, and there's an access port for charging while the AirPods Max are in the case. The case is also able to double as a stand, and it comes in two leather colors.
The Little Brief for AirPods Pro is a small briefcase that's designed to house the AirPods Pro. It has a tiny handle and a fold-over design that makes it easy to slip the AirPods Pro in and out.
Wireless charging is supported, and the case, like most Pad & Quill products, is made from hand stitched leather. The Little Brief Case for AirPods Pro is priced at $50.
Both the AirPods Max and AirPods Pro cases can be pre-ordered from the Pad & Quill website.
Top Rated Comments
