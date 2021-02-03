Skip to Content

Pad & Quill Debuts New Leather Cases for AirPods Max and AirPods Pro

by

Pad & Quill today announced new leather case options that are designed for the AirPods Max and the AirPods Pro. The AirPods Pro Max Leather Case, priced at $129.95, is made from full grain American leather with a thick foam layer covered with ballistic nylon. The ‌AirPods Max‌ slip inside and there's a divider in the middle along with an interior pocket for holding a charging brick and cable.

airpods max pad and quill 1
There are two magnets built into the case that are designed to put the ‌AirPods Max‌ into low power mode to preserve battery life. A zipper at the top keeps the ‌AirPods Max‌ protected in a bag or backpack, and there's an access port for charging while the ‌AirPods Max‌ are in the case. The case is also able to double as a stand, and it comes in two leather colors.

airpods max pad and quill 2
The Little Brief for AirPods Pro is a small briefcase that's designed to house the ‌AirPods Pro‌. It has a tiny handle and a fold-over design that makes it easy to slip the ‌AirPods Pro‌ in and out.

airpods pro pad and quill 2
Wireless charging is supported, and the case, like most Pad & Quill products, is made from hand stitched leather. The Little Brief Case for ‌AirPods Pro‌ is priced at $50.

airpods pro pad and quill 1
Both the ‌AirPods Max‌ and ‌AirPods Pro‌ cases can be pre-ordered from the Pad & Quill website.

Tag: Pad & Quill

Top Rated Comments

L Jefe Avatar
L Jefe
14 minutes ago at 06:47 pm
A little leather briefcase for my AirPods case? How cute.
I'm holding out until they make a case for my case's case.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

FaceID Masked Teal

iOS 14.5 Adds an Option to Unlock iPhone with Apple Watch if You're Wearing a Mask

Monday February 1, 2021 10:45 am PST by
With the iOS 14.5 update, Apple is finally adding a solution that makes it easier to unlock an iPhone when you're wearing a mask. Right now, with a face mask on, Face ID does not work, requiring those wearing masks to enter a passcode to unlock their devices, a process that is time consuming and inconvenient. In iOS 14.5, there's a new option to unlock an iPhone with Face ID and an Apple...
Read Full Article196 comments
Apple car wheel icon feature triad

Apple to Invest $3.6 Billion in Kia Motors for Apple Car Production

Tuesday February 2, 2021 9:46 pm PST by
Apple is rumored to be planning to invest 4 trillion won ($3.6 billion) in Kia Motors as part of a planned manufacturing partnership between the two companies, according to Korean site DongA Ilbo (via Bloomberg). Apple and Kia (an affiliate of Hyundai) are said to be establishing a production relationship that will see Kia build Apple Cars at its U.S. facility located in Georgia. Apple...
Read Full Article164 comments
maxresdefault

Hands-On With the Apple Watch iPhone Unlocking Feature in iOS 14.5

Monday February 1, 2021 2:35 pm PST by
Apple today released the iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 beta updates for developers, and included in the new software is a feature that's designed to make it easier to unlock an iPhone while wearing a mask by leveraging the Apple Watch. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. An opt-in setting lets you turn on a feature that allows an iPhone to be unlocked with both Face ID and...
Read Full Article180 comments
First Look Big Sur Feature2

Apple Releases macOS Big Sur 11.2 With Bug Fixes for Bluetooth, External Displays, iCloud Drive, and More

Monday February 1, 2021 10:10 am PST by
Apple today released macOS Big Sur 11.2, the second major update to the macOS Big Sur operating system that launched in November. macOS Big Sur 11.2 comes more than a month after the release of macOS Big Sur 11.1. The new ‌‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.2‌ update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences. According to Apple's...
Read Full Article276 comments
Ports 2021 MacBook Pro Mockup Feature 1

Apple to End Dongle Headache With New MacBook Pro

Thursday January 28, 2021 9:32 am PST by
Apple is looking to address the MacBook Pro's reliance on dongles and adapters by adding more ports to the 2021 MacBook Pro models, according to recent reports. Previous MacBook Pros included standard USB 3 ports, HDMI, and an SD card reader, and older models even included ethernet and an audio-in jack. With the 2016 MacBook Pro redesign, Apple eliminated all previous ports other than the...
Read Full Article
2020 iMac Mockup Feature teal

iMac to Get a Whole New Look for Apple Silicon

Monday February 1, 2021 11:11 am PST by
Apple's long-awaited iMac with Apple Silicon is expected to arrive this year featuring a complete redesign, according to a range of reports. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the redesigned iMac models will feature significantly slimmed down bezels around the display. The large aluminum "chin" segment, below the display of current iMacs, will be removed entirely for a design that...
Read Full Article
apple watch ecg wrist

Apple Celebrates Heart Month With Extra Trade-In Savings on Apple Watch

Tuesday February 2, 2021 6:47 am PST by
February is Heart Month, and Apple is marking the occasion by offering slightly higher trade-in values on older Apple Watch models in the United States. A new banner added to Apple's website says customers can get a new Apple Watch Series 6 for as low as $239 after trade-in of an Apple Watch Series 4 in good condition, or a new Apple Watch SE for as low as $199 after trade-in of an Apple...
Read Full Article42 comments
facebook tracking notification

Facebook's New App Prompt Will Encourage Users to Accept App and Website Tracking

Monday February 1, 2021 7:57 am PST by
In its ongoing feud with Apple regarding App Tracking Transparency, Facebook has announced that it will encourage users to allow tracking with "additional context" on a dedicated screen, according to an updated blog post. Image via Axios iOS 14's App Tracking Transparency feature will require developers to receive a user's consent to track their activity across apps and websites and access...
Read Full Article176 comments
csm hyundai ev platform apple car

Kuo: Apple Car to Use Hyundai's E-GMP Battery Electric Platform, General Motors Partnership Also Possible

Tuesday February 2, 2021 1:26 am PST by
Apple will collaborate with Hyundai on its first Apple Car model, and if things go well, Apple could work with General Motors and European manufacturer PSA for subsequent models or in other markets, according to noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In his latest TF Securities investor note, seen by MacRumors, Kuo corroborates recent reports of a potential Apple Car partnership with Hyundai and...
Read Full Article100 comments
iphone 12 pro triple camera video

iPhone 13 Expected to Feature Upgraded Ultra Wide Camera With Significantly Improved Low-Light Performance

Tuesday February 2, 2021 8:51 am PST by
All four iPhone 13 models will feature an upgraded Ultra Wide camera lens with a wider ƒ/1.8 aperture, compared to ƒ/2.4 on iPhone 12 models, Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Thomas O'Malley said in an investor note shared with MacRumors. In an investor note with TF International Securities in November, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also claimed that the Ultra Wide lens will be upgraded to...
Read Full Article57 comments

Guides

14
iOS 14.4 Features

iOS 14.4 is out now! Read about everything new in this release.

apple fitness plus guide tiny
Apple Fitness+

Apple Fitness+ is out! Read all about it.

macbook air m1 unboxing feature2
Apple Silicon M1 Guide

Everything to know about the Apple Silicon M1 Chip

fitness plus weekly series
Apple Fitness+ vs. Peloton

Apple Fitness+ and Peloton offer polished workout routines delivered by enthusiastic instructors and accompanied by motivating music playlists.

See more guides

Upcoming

AirPods Gen 3 Feature
AirPods 3
1st Half of 2021

Apple is working on a third-generation version of the AirPods, and for this updated version rumored to be launching in 2021, we could see some design changes for the first time since the ‌AirPods‌ came out in 2016.

AirPods Pro Gen 2 Feature2
AirPods Pro 2
Spring 2021

Apple is rumored to be working on a new version of the AirPods Pro, the AirPods Pro 2, and there could be some design changes in store.

roundupbar iP13
iPhone 13
Fall 2021

iPhone 13 is coming next year. Here's what we know.

imac 2017 roundup menu
iMac
Early 2021?

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

AirTags
Apple Glasses
See full product calendar