Deals: New Sales Hit AirPods Pro ($189.99) and AirPods With Wired Charging Case ($119.99)

Today we're tracking a pair of deals on the AirPods with Wired Charging Case and the AirPods Pro. To start, Woot has brought back its popular holiday sale on the AirPods Pro, marking the Bluetooth headphones down to $189.99, from $249.00.

Woot is selling the AirPods Pro in new condition, and they come with a one year Apple warranty. The new sale is beating the price currently offered at Amazon by $10, and it's one of the most consistent AirPods Pro markdowns that we've ever tracked.

Next, you can get the AirPods with Wired Charging Case for $119.99 on Amazon today, down from $159.00. This price tag is reflected after an automatic coupon is applied at the checkout screen, and it's currently the best price that you'll find among the major Apple resellers online.

This model of the AirPods saw steep discounts over the holidays, but one of its most consistent sales has been down to around $110, so today's offer is one of the better deals that we've seen so far in 2021. This is the version of the AirPods with a Wired Charging Case, so it won't support Qi wireless charging mats.

