CARROT Weather 5.0 Launches With Fresh Design, More Snarky Dialogue and Customization Options

Popular weather app CARROT Weather was today updated to version 5.0, introducing a number of upgrades to the design and functionality of the app, along with a change in the pricing structure.

There's a refreshed design that's been updated to be easier to navigate, with native UI elements that better match other iOS apps and revamped icons. A navigation bar at the bottom of the app makes it easier to access the various features.

A card-based system surfaces up interesting weather-related data like how much rain is expected during a storm, or if it's going to be especially windy during the day.

CARROT is smart, so she won't load your screen up with a bunch of useless cards. If you open the app on a relatively calm day, you might only see sunrise/sunset and moon phase cards. But when the weather starts to turn, new cards will bubble up to highlight potential hazards: a big drop in pressure over the next 3 hours, gale-force winds this afternoon, two inches of rain in the next day.

Any card or component on the main Weather tab can be long pressed or tapped to bring up a details screen that offers up more weather-related data like daily summaries, moon phase charts, and hourly and daily graphs for each weather data point.

CARROT Weather 5.0 is more customizable than before with a built-in Interface Maker tool for rearranging the Weather tab, adding new components, tweaking design, and more, with the app described as the most customizable weather app on the market.

Customization options will unlock in stages over the course of three days of usage to keep users from getting overwhelmed, and customized interfaces can be saved as presets. CARROT will also come with several prebuilt preset options with different color and layout schemes.

The app includes more than 2,000 lines of new dialogue, 20 new achievements, 30 alternate app icons, eight secret locations, and other Easter eggs to discover.

Going forward, CARROT Weather will be free to download with an optional premium subscription available. Existing customers will be able to keep all of the features from the original version of the app forever and will have current Premium Club pricing locked in. Prior to now, the app was priced at $4.99 with an optional subscription, and going forward, the new version will have ads but they'll be ads for other indie apps or fake products.

A Premium $4.99 per month/$19.99 per year subscription tier unlocks features like weather data sources, notifications, customization, widgets, and Apple Watch complications, while a Premium Ultra subscription for $9.99 per month or $39.99 per year includes all of the Premium features along with rain, lightning, and storm cell notifications, a weather maps widget, and quick data source switching.

There's also a Premium Family plan that includes all of the features of Premium Ultra that can be shared with up to five family members. This is priced at $14.99 per month or $59.99 per year.

CARROT Weather can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]

Top Rated Comments

contacos
contacos
1 hour ago at 07:15 am
For 14,99$ a month, I would expect it to come with an In-App feature to improve the current weather by 30 (C) outside. Thank you!
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
deannnnn
deannnnn
1 hour ago at 07:17 am
$5/month for weather?? That's insane. I would gladly pay once for a quality weather app (I did for Dark Sky!), but not everything needs to have a subscription.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nepalisherpa
nepalisherpa
1 hour ago at 07:15 am
I'm happy with Dark Sky for now but this update looks good.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
FSMBP
FSMBP
1 hour ago at 07:16 am
I really think this app looks cool (kudos to the devs) but not everything needs to be a subscription...
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
RoboCop001
RoboCop001
1 hour ago at 07:16 am
My favourite weather app! Seems with the update they're pushing subscription, but if you purchased the app before version 5 you still get all the features you had without the subscription. I don't need the features that are behind the sub, but they do have a "tip jar" so I did tip the developer. I like that option because you can give an amount that reflects the value you get out of the app.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jarman92
jarman92
32 minutes ago at 07:59 am


Fun app, but for the New York City area the forecasts were horrendous. As much as 10 degrees off at times compared to other, more accurate, weather apps available. Woefully bad at rain, etc., as well. Not good at all.

The app doesn't generate it's own data, it uses the same sources as every other weather app (Dark Sky, AccuWeather, etc). So not quite sure how it could be significantly different than others...
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
