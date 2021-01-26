Apple CEO Tim Cook to Speak at EU Data Protection Conference This Thursday

Apple CEO Tim Cook will speak at the EU Computers, Privacy, and Data Protection (CPDP) conference later this week (via Macerkopf).

CPDP is a Brussels-based non-profit platform founded in 2007 by a group of European universities. The conference offers an insight into legal, regulatory, academic, and technological development in privacy and data protection, and seeks to discuss emerging issues and trends. This year, the conference has moved online and is being sponsored by Apple.

Cook's speech is reportedly set to focus on "enforcement of rights in a changing world," as part of the topic "a way to strengthen user selection and strengthen user trust in advertising." Apple's Senior Director for Privacy, Jane Horvath, is also due to speak.

Other guests include New Zealand Privacy Commissioner John Edwards, Vice President of the European Parliament Marcel Kolaja, Policy Director of Privacy International Lucy Purdon, and Mozilla's Chief Security Officer, Marshall Erwin.

The conference takes place on Thursday, January 28. Cook's speech will be streamed live on the CPDP Conferences YouTube channel and is due to start at 5:15 p.m. CET (11:15 a.m. ET and 8:15 a.m. PT).