Deals: Shop Discounts on M1 Macs (Up to $100 Off), Anker Accessories, 2020 iPad Air ($40 Off), and AirPods Pro ($50 Off)

We're tracking a variety of different discounts to kick off the last week of January. This includes deals on MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini with the M1 chip, as well as Anker accessories, the iPad Air, and the AirPods Pro.

AirPods Pro

Apple's AirPods Pro are available for $199.98, down from $249.00 this week on Amazon. We did see the AirPods Pro at a lower price over the holidays, but in the new year around $50 off is among the best discount that you'll find on the noise cancelling Bluetooth headphones.

AirPods Pro are Apple's high-end Bluetooth headphones, offering active noise cancellation and many more features. The included charging case also supports Qi wireless charging, so you can recharge the headphones via any compatible Qi mat.

We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide



M1 Macs

There are a few deals on Apple's newest M1-enabled Mac models, including the lowest price seen on the 13-inch MacBook Pro. This model, with a 512GB SSD, is on sale for $1,399.00, down from $1,499.00, which remains the best ongoing price for this device in 2021.

Anker

Anker's newest sale on Amazon includes discounts on wireless charging mats, Soundcore audio devices, and a few of eufy's smart home products.



iPad Air

The $40 discount on the 2020 iPad Air has broadened to include more colors this week, namely the Sky Blue option. Now you can get the Green, Rose Gold, Sky Blue, and Space Gray 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $559.00 on Amazon, down from $599.00.

Shipping on the Sky Blue option is a bit delayed and this model won't be in stock until February 1, but all other colors are available now. You can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air in Green, Sky Blue, and Space Gray for $699.00, down from $749.00.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.