LG's UltraFine 4K Display is 'Currently Unavailable' From Apple Store

Less than a month after LG's UltraFine 5K Display became unavailable to order on Apple's online store, its smaller UltraFine 4K Display counterpart has also gone out of stock in several countries, such as the United States, Canada, and Australia. The display remains available to order in the United Kingdom for now.



While it is possible that the UltraFine 4K is being discontinued, the fact that the product page remains live on Apple's website suggests that LG may be facing supply issues. The UltraFine 5K also remains unavailable from Apple.

Introduced in May 2019, the UltraFine 4K features a 23.7-inch display with a 3,840 x 2,160 pixels resolution, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, three downstream USB-C ports, up to 500 nits brightness, P3 wide color gamut support, and built-in stereo speakers. The display was priced at $699.95 on Apple's online store in the United States.

The original UltraFine 4K featured a 21.5-inch display with a 4,096 x 2,304 pixels resolution prior to being discontinued last year.

Apple continues to sell its high-end, 32-inch Pro Display XDR with a 6K resolution for $4,999.