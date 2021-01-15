Apple Shares Trailer for Second Season of 'For All Mankind'

Apple today shared the trailer for the second season of space drama "For All Mankind," which is set to premiere on Friday, February 19.

Created by Ronald D. Moore, "For All Mankind" is a sci-fi series that imagines what the world might have been like if the global space race had never ended and the space program had remained a priority. The story is told through the lives of NASA astronauts and engineers, along with their families.

Season two of the space drama picks up a decade later in 1983. It's the height of the Cold War and tensions between the United States and the USSR are at their peak. Ronald Reagan is president and the greater ambitions of science and space exploration are at threat of being squandered as the US and Soviets go head-to-head to control sites rich in resources on the moon. The Department of Defense has moved into Mission Control, and the militarization of NASA becomes central to several characters' stories: some fight it, some use it as an opportunity to advance their own interests, and some find themselves at the height of a conflict that may lead to nuclear war.

The show stars Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Wrenn Schmidt, Shantel VanSanten, Sarah Jones, and Jodi Balfour. It's already been renewed for a third season.