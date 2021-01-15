Skip to Content

Apple Shares Trailer for Second Season of 'For All Mankind'

by

Apple today shared the trailer for the second season of space drama "For All Mankind," which is set to premiere on Friday, February 19.


Created by Ronald D. Moore, "For All Mankind" is a sci-fi series that imagines what the world might have been like if the global space race had never ended and the space program had remained a priority. The story is told through the lives of NASA astronauts and engineers, along with their families.

The second season of "For All Mankind" picks up in 1983, a decade after the first season. At the height of the Cold War, tensions between the United States and USSR are at their peak. Reagan is president and the US and USSR are fighting over the resources available on the moon.

Season two of the space drama picks up a decade later in 1983. It's the height of the Cold War and tensions between the United States and the USSR are at their peak. Ronald Reagan is president and the greater ambitions of science and space exploration are at threat of being squandered as the US and Soviets go head-to-head to control sites rich in resources on the moon. The Department of Defense has moved into Mission Control, and the militarization of NASA becomes central to several characters' stories: some fight it, some use it as an opportunity to advance their own interests, and some find themselves at the height of a conflict that may lead to nuclear war.

The show stars Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Wrenn Schmidt, Shantel VanSanten, Sarah Jones, and Jodi Balfour. It's already been renewed for a third season.

Top Rated Comments

Spanky Deluxe Avatar
Spanky Deluxe
7 minutes ago at 09:54 am
Really excited for this. Haven't watched the trailer as I don't want to spoiler myself. Such a great show; one of the best shows to come out in recent years, in my opinion.
Score: 1 Votes
definitive Avatar
definitive
42 minutes ago at 09:18 am
odd that they didn't call it "for all peoplekind"
Score: 1 Votes
applicious84 Avatar
applicious84
40 minutes ago at 09:20 am
The Americans is a better cold war show
Score: 1 Votes
mcfrazieriv Avatar
mcfrazieriv
28 minutes ago at 09:33 am
Picks up 10 years later? Meaning 10 years after the first season ended? Why are they skipping ahead... I thought they were building up to something that needed answers.
Score: 1 Votes
Read All Comments

