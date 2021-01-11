CES 2021: Lutron Debuts New Outdoor Smart Plug for Caséta Lighting System

Lutron, known for its range of Caséta smart home lighting products, today announced the upcoming launch of the Caséta Outdoor Smart Plug.



The Caséta Outdoor Smart Plug has an IP-65 water and dust resistance rating that allow it to be protected even in the rain. Lutron says that it is built to last and will survive severe weather "season after season."

The Smart Plug can be used for holiday lights, string lighting, some motors and pumps, and other outdoor lighting options. It is HomeKit compatible and can be controlled in the Home app or through the Lutron app for scheduling purposes. There's a built-in smart timer that keeps it on the right time year-round, even through Daylight Savings.

The Caséta Outdoor Smart Plug can be used with a Lutron Smart Bridge for increased reliability and responsiveness, plus the plug can be paired with other Caséta lighting products.

Lutron will start selling the Caséta Outdoor Smart Plug in late March at Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot, and Lowe's, and it will be priced at $79.95.