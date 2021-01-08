Apple Pay Likely to Launch in South Africa This Year

Apple Pay appears poised to launch in South Africa at some point this year, with at least two participating banks in the country at launch.



Over the last few days, several MacRumors readers have alerted us to Apple Pay terms and conditions for some South African banks beginning to appear in the Wallet app on iPhone after changing the device's region to the United States. At launch, it appears that participating banks will include Nedbank and Discovery Bank.



Apple has yet to confirm that Apple Pay will be expanding to South Africa, so exact timing remains uncertain. Apple Pay has expanded to over 40 regions since first launching in 2014, and the service is set to expand to Mexico later this year.

To add a debit or credit card to Apple Pay, open the Wallet app, tap on the plus sign in the top-right corner, and follow the on-screen instructions.

(Thanks to Ben, Shelin, and Ludolph!)