Apple Enterprise Company Jamf Now Manages 20 Million+ Devices Worldwide

Apple enterprise management company Jamf today announced that the Jamf platform powers 20 million devices worldwide and serves more than 47,000 customers, which is a new milestone.



Over the course of 2020 alone, Jamf has added more than 4 million devices and 10,000 customers, and it is now powering 24 or the 25 most valuable brands (based on Forbes' list of the most valuable technology companies).

"Coming into 2015, Jamf was 13 years old and managing less than 4 million devices for approximately 5,000 customers. That year, as the enterprise saw a growing number of professionals demanding to use Apple at work, we set an aggressive goal to empower the new workforce by running on 20 million Apple devices by the end of 2020," said Dean Hager, CEO of Jamf. "Through our mission to help organizations succeed with Apple, we are proud to have achieved this milestone, and more importantly to have enabled so many organizations to help their employees, doctors, nurses, teachers and students get the most out of their technology and be their best."

Jamf runs on all 10 of the largest U.S. banks, 10 of the top 10 global universities, 16 of the top 20 best U.S. hospitals, and 7 of the top 10 Fortune 500 technology companies.

For those unfamiliar with Jamf, it is enterprise management software that businesses, schools, hospitals, and government organizations use for Apple device management purposes.