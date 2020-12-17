Deals: Holiday Sales Hit Apple's iMac, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini (Up to $400 Off)

You can save on a few of the latest Macs this week at retailers like Amazon, Adorama, and B&H Photo. These sales include discounts on the iMac, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini, with up to $400 off select models.

Notable deals include $50 off the new M1-enabled Mac mini (512GB), priced at $849.00 on B&H Photo. Otherwise, you'll find $50 off the new M1 13-inch MacBook Pro (512GB) at Amazon, up to $400 off the 16-inch MacBook Pro from 2019, and up to $100 off various iMacs.



iMac

MacBook Pro

Mac mini

You can keep track of ongoing sales on Apple's iMac line by visiting our guides for the Best iMac Deals and Best MacBook Deals. There, we keep track of the best iMac offers from Amazon, Adorama, B&H Photo, and other retailers, so be sure to check back often if you're shopping for an iMac for the first time, or thinking of upgrading.