Apple Says Employee Giving Program Has Raised Nearly $600 Million Since 2011

Nearly a decade ago, Apple launched a new "Giving" program for employees. For every hour an employee volunteers or dollar they donate, Apple says it matches that with a monetary donation to the same organization.



Apple today announced that employees have raised almost $600 million in total donations — and logged more than 1.6 million hours volunteered — for more than 34,000 organizations since the program's inception in 2011. This is on top of the donations that Apple makes each year to non-profit organizations around the world, such as Feeding America.

Apple also announced that it is investing in a "multimillion-dollar annual grant program" in an effort to support organizations "in communities where Apple teams live and work," including food banks, health and social services, youth art programs, and more.

And this holiday season, Apple said it is donating an additional $5 million to support various organizations that are offering COVID-19-related support to communities around the world, ranging from hunger relief to medical care.