macOS Big Sur 11.1 Enables Full-Screen iPhone and iPad Apps on M1 Macs
Apple yesterday released macOS Big Sur version 11.1, with headline new features including AirPods Max support, privacy labels in the Mac App Store, a dedicated Apple TV+ tab in the TV app, and the ability to edit ProRAW photos in the Photos app.
Another notable change mentioned in the update's release notes is the ability for iPhone and iPad apps with non-resizable windows to enter full-screen mode on Macs with the M1 chip, which is particularly useful for video apps like HBO Max. macOS 11.1 also allows iPhone and iPad app windows to be switched between landscape and portrait orientations.
As noted by The 8-Bit, users on Reddit have confirmed that full-screen mode works as expected with games like XCOM and Tropico.
It is only possible to run iPhone and iPad apps on Macs with the M1 chip, which shares the same Arm architecture as A-series chips in the iPhone and iPad. Mobile apps are labeled with "Designed for iPhone" or "Designed for iPad" in the Mac App Store.
macOS 11.1 allows the HBO Max iPad app to go full screen. Our long national nightmare is over. — Chris Domico (@chrisdomico) December 14, 2020
Top Rated Comments
A controller?
Hilarious to see how these games pan out without a touch screen ?
Try playing fruit ninja for 5 minutes on a vertical touchscreen. It would be very uncomfortable.
A controller can only do so much to most games and apps that utilize swipes be complex finger movements.
Example: Fruit Ninja
Nothing says off topic more than this post. Thread is about full screen iOS games on the M1 Mac. ?
Does it fix the signature issue in mail?