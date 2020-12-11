Apple Shares Trailer for 'Dickinson' Season 2 Ahead of January 8 Launch

Apple today shared a new trailer for the second season of Apple TV+ show "Dickinson," which is set to premiere on Friday, January 8.

In "Dickinson," Hailee Steinfeld plays famous American poet Emily Dickinson and the show uses humor to explore the constraints of society, gender, and family from Dickinson's perspective.

The second season will see Dickinson pulled from her quiet literary life and thrust into the public eye as she gets her work published.

"Dickinson" was one of the first ‌Apple TV+‌ shows to premiere, launching when the service first debuted. It will also be one of the first shows to get a second season, and it's already been renewed for a third season.