Deals: Holiday Shoppers Can Still Get AirPods Pro for $189.99 From Woot

Woot has been discounting Apple's AirPods Pro for a few weeks now, marking the Bluetooth headphones down to $189.99, from $249.00. Although we saw a better deal over Black Friday, Woot's sale remains the best ongoing discount on AirPods Pro for December, and Woot is still guaranteeing Christmas day delivery.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Woot. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

If you order today, Woot estimates a delivery date between December 21 and 23, so we're getting close to the cut-off day before shipments slip past the holidays. Woot's sale is also beating the $199.00 price tag we're currently seeing at places like Amazon and Walmart.

Although Woot is known for its used and refurbished marketplace, this sale is for a new pair of AirPods Pro. You'll also get a one year Apple warranty on the headphones.

