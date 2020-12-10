Apple Seeds RC Version of Upcoming macOS Big Sur 11.1 Update to Developers

Apple today seeded the release candidate version of an upcoming macOS Big Sur 11.1 update to developers for testing purposes, with the update coming one week after the release of the second beta and a month after the launch of macOS Big Sur 11.0.1, the release version of the software.



Developers can download the ‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.1 beta using the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences after installing the proper profile from the Apple Developer Center.

There's no word yet on what's included in ‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.1, but it likely includes performance improvements, security updates, and fixes for bugs that weren't able to be addressed in the release version of ‌macOS Big Sur‌. It also likely includes new features for the AirPods Max headphones launching next week.

No major new feature changes were discovered in the first two betas, but we'll update this article should something new be found in the release candidate. The software should see a launch on December 14 to add support for the ‌AirPods Max‌.