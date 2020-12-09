Apple Reportedly Commissions 'Dark Matter' Series for Apple TV+ Based on Bestselling Novel

Apple has commissioned a series based on bestselling novel "Dark Matter," which author Blake Crouch will adapt himself, according to Collider.

The series is reportedly set to be produced by Matt Tolmach, who has previously worked on the films "Venom," "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," and "Spider-Man: Homecoming." Tolmach previously developed Dark Matter as a feature film for Sony, which paid 1.25 million dollars for the rights in 2014, but the latest incarnation of the project seems to be a series.

Sony Television will serve as the studio for the project, but the series is expected to ultimately premiere on Apple TV+ exclusively.

The Dark Matter novel is a high-concept sci-fi thriller, and the story is said to explore the paths taken by different choices and how far individuals will go to achieve their dreams. The book was an instant New York Times bestseller, and went on to be published in 35 languages around the world.