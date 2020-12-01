Swiss Apple Reseller Suggests MagSafe Duo Charger Launches This Month

When Apple revealed the MagSafe Charger for iPhone 12 in October, it also announced a ‌MagSafe‌ Duo Charger that would be coming in the future, but it didn't specify a release date. However, a Swiss Apple authorized reseller claims the ‌MagSafe‌ Duo Charger will officially launch as soon as this month.



Digitec Galaxus is a popular store in Switzerland and is allowing customers to pre-order the $129 MagSafe Duo Charger, which pairs a ‌‌MagSafe‌‌ iPhone charger with an Apple Watch charging puck.

The website's disclaimer currently says that orders made today will be delivered between December 16 and 23, and that these dates also go for in-store pickup. However, 9to5Mac first reported that the site said December 21, so it appears to have changed since then.

Apple hasn't provided an update on when the product will be available, so it's hard to know just how "official" the December dates are, but it's not impossible that the authorized seller is correct and that we'll see the ‌MagSafe‌ Duo Charger in stores before the year is out (Apple has already supplied review units to the press.)

Despite the $129 price tag, the ‌MagSafe‌ Duo Charger doesn't come with a power adapter. This alone has caused some consternation among the Apple users, but it was compounded recently after it was revealed that the ‌‌MagSafe‌‌ portion of the charger doesn't even charge at the full 15 watts supported by the standalone ‌‌MagSafe‌‌ charger.