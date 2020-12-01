Deals: AirPods Pro Available for $189.99 on Woot ($60 Off)

Woot is continuing to offer a solid discount on Apple's AirPods Pro, which are available for $189.99, down from $249.00. This isn't as good as the $169 price tag we saw at Walmart and Amazon over Black Friday, but those sold out quite fast and Woot's deal remains ongoing and in stock into December.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Woot. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

AirPods Pro are Apple's high-end Bluetooth headphones, offering active noise cancellation and many more features. The included charging case also supports Qi wireless charging, so you can recharge the headphones via any compatible Qi mat.

We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.