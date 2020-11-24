Apple Reminds Developers to Submit Privacy Info for 'Nutritional Label for Apps' Feature

Apple today reminded developers to submit privacy information for their apps using App Store Connect, with that info set to be used for a new privacy label feature that will be added to each ‌App Store‌ app.



Apple announced the new privacy feature during WWDC, and it will see apps providing specific details on the information that is collected from users when an app is downloaded. Apple has likened the privacy feature to a nutritional label for apps, and developers are required to self-report the information.

Developers need to provide details on what types of data the app collects from customers and whether that data is linked to them or used to track them.

Apple is planning to roll out the privacy feature later in 2020, and as of December 8, will require newly submitted apps and app updates to include this information.