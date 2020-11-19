Neo-Noir Psychological Thriller 'Losing Alice' Launching on Apple TV+ on January 22

Apple today announced that upcoming neo-noir psychological thriller "Losing Alice" will debut on Apple TV+ on Friday, January 22. The first three episodes will premiere on that date, with the final five episodes following weekly.



Written and directed by Sigal Avin, "Losing Alice" follows aging director Alice and her growing obsession with young screenwriter Sophie.

Using flashbacks and flash-forwards in a satisfyingly complex narrative that takes the viewer through the conscious and subconscious of its protagonist's mind, the series follows Alice (played by Ayelet Zurer), a 48-year-old female film director, who feels irrelevant since raising her family. After a brief encounter on the train, she becomes obsessed with a 24-year-old screenwriter femme fatale, Sophie (played by Lihi Kornowski), and eventually surrenders her moral integrity in order to achieve power, relevance and success. In addition to Ayelet Zurer, the series stars Lihi Kornowski, Gal Toren, Yossi Marshak, Shai Avivi and Chelli Goldenberg.

"Losing Alice" is the latest in a series of Apple Originals from across the world, including Israeli thriller "Tehran," upcoming international espionage thriller "Slow Horses," "Pachinko" based on the best-selling novel, and "Suspicion," based on Israeli series "False Flag."