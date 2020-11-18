Guides
Google Revamps Google Pay, Plans New Mobile-First 'Plex' Bank Accounts

by

Google today announced a total overhaul of its Google Pay apps designed for iOS and Android devices, with a new emphasis on keeping track of finances and managing financial relationships with people and businesses.

google pay app redesign
The updated Google Pay app will display the friends and businesses you interact with most often rather than a simple list of all transactions. Built-in tools allow for splitting expenses and calculating totals with another person, and the Google Pay app can be used to order food, buy gas, and more.

Integrated coupons and promo codes are included, and these can be activated with a tap. For those who have a bank account or cards connected to Google Pay, the app will now provide periodic spending summaries and show trends and insights over time, similar to how Apple Card works in the Wallet app on iOS devices.

Starting in 2021, Google plans to further enhance Google Pay with a new mobile-first banking experience. Google is partnering with 11 financial institutions for "Plex," a bank account integrated in Google Pay.

google pay app plex account
Plex accounts are offered by banks and credit unions and include checking and savings accounts with no monthly fees or overdraft charges. Plex accounts through Google Pay will be available to customers when the feature launches. Apple has an integrated credit card that works with Apple Pay, the ‌Apple Card‌, but there is no similar feature for a full bank account.

Google Pay can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]

ThankYouRob Avatar
ThankYouRob
46 minutes ago at 01:30 pm
"Plex"?



ThankYouRob Avatar
ThankYouRob
13 minutes ago at 02:02 pm


Or if it's like 90% of Google initiatives, they'll drop support for it early next year and it's a non-issue ;)

Or it'll become Google Plex Hangouts Pay
Born2Run Avatar
Born2Run
25 minutes ago at 01:51 pm
Does this mean we have to start keeping all our tv/movies in banks now?

Although if they become currency I might finally be a wealthy man!
lostczech Avatar
lostczech
23 minutes ago at 01:52 pm


The folks behind Plex ('http://plex.tv') must love/hate this. Seems like they either have no chance and will basically lose their name in terms of consumer awareness, or else (in the more unlikely scenario) they have a decent basis for a lawsuit that'll pay out a hefty sum.

Or if it's like 90% of Google initiatives, they'll drop support for it early next year and it's a non-issue ;)
macbookpro13large

macOS Big Sur Update Bricking Some Older MacBook Pro Models

Sunday November 15, 2020 5:33 am PST by
A large number of late 2013 and mid 2014 13-inch MacBook Pro owners are reporting that the macOS Big Sur update is bricking their machines. A MacRumors forum thread contains a significant number of users reporting the issue, and similar problems are being reported across Reddit and the Apple Support Communities, suggesting the problem is widespread. Users are reporting that during the...
Read Full Article
rosetta 2 m1 benchmark single core

Apple Silicon M1 Emulating x86 is Still Faster Than Every Other Mac in Single Core Benchmark

Sunday November 15, 2020 2:30 pm PST by
The first native benchmarks of Apple's M1 chip appeared on the Geekbench site last week showing impressive native performance. Today, new benchmarks have begun showing up for the M1 chip emulating x86 under Rosetta 2. Single Core Mac benchmarks The new Rosetta 2 Geekbench results uploaded show that the M1 chip running on a MacBook Air with 8GB of RAM has single-core and multi-core scores of ...
Read Full Article
Apple Holiday Homepage

Reliable Leaker Says Apple Plans to Introduce 'Christmas Surprise'

Saturday November 14, 2020 5:07 pm PST by
Apple is planning to introduce a "Christmas surprise" next month, according to reliable leaker L0vetodream. In a usual enigmatic tweet, L0vetodream says that Apple's "surprise" will be "good for winter." It remains to be seen at the current time as to what the tweet may be referring to. You'll get a Christmas surprise from Apple（PS：Winter exclusive、good for winter）— 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) N ...
Read Full Article
macbook pro touch bar m1

Apple Silicon M1 MacBook Pro Earns 7508 Multi-Core Score in Cinebench Benchmark

Monday November 16, 2020 1:58 pm PST by
The new M1 Macs are now arriving to customers, and one of the first people to get the new M1 13-inch MacBook Pro with 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 8GB unified memory has run a much anticipated R23 Cinebench benchmark on the 8GB 13-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB of storage to give us a better idea of performance. cinebench 7508 multi core and 1498 single core#MacbookPro pic.twitter.com/dWaHaQOOqn— ...
Read Full Article
Apple TV Ray Light

Apple Begins Issuing Monthly Credits to Apple TV+ Subscribers Through January

Saturday November 14, 2020 7:50 pm PST by
Apple TV+ subscribers who have paid for an annual or monthly plan have begun receiving emails from Apple letting them know that they'll be credited $4.99 for each month subscribed through January 2021. The amount varies based on Apple TV+ pricing in other countries, including $5.99 per month in Canada and $7.99 per month in Australia. The credit will be applied to a subscriber's Apple ID and ...
Read Full Article
new m1 chip

M1 Chip Beats GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and Radeon RX 560 for Graphics Performance

Monday November 16, 2020 5:47 am PST by
Apple's M1 processor often surpasses the graphics performance of desktop GPUs, including the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and AMD Radeon RX 560, according to a new benchmark submission spotted by Tom's Hardware. According to Apple, the M1's octa-core GPU can simultaneously handle close to 25,000 threads and deliver up to 2.6 TFLOPS of throughput. This is the same TFLOPS achieved by the...
Read Full Article
apple silicon macbook air ssd benchmarks

Apple Silicon M1 MacBook Air SSD Really Is Twice as Fast as Previous Model

Monday November 16, 2020 8:33 pm PST by
As customers are receiving their new Apple Silicon Macs, we're starting to see more benchmarks and testing being posted in our Apple Silicon forum. One forum user (abbotsford1980) shared SSD Benchmarks for their new M1 MacBook Air with 256GB storage: The benchmarks confirm that the new MacBook Air SSD is approximately twice as fast as the previous model with 2190 MB/s writes and 2675 MB/s...
Read Full Article
iphone 12 vs iphone 12 mini

iPhone 12 and 12 Pro Users Complain of Missing SMS Text Messages and Message Notifications

Friday November 13, 2020 12:55 pm PST by
Since the release of the new iPhone 12 models, many new iPhone owners have been running into problems with the Messages app. There are complaints from users who aren't seeing SMS messages from friends, are missing text messages in group chats, and who aren't getting notifications when text messages are incoming. It's not clear if this is a problem that's related specifically to the iPhone 12 ...
Read Full Article
foldable iPhone concept

Apple Has Sent Folding iPhones to Foxconn for Testing, According to Chinese Report

Monday November 16, 2020 4:32 am PST by
Apple has begun sending foldable iPhones to assembly partner Foxconn for testing purposes, with a projected release set for September 2022, claims a new Chinese report out today. Citing supply chain sources, Economic Daily News says the testing involves evaluating the use of OLED or Micro-LED display technology, because the choice of either screen will affect the subsequent assembly methods. ...
Read Full Article
maxresdefault

Watch the M1 Apple Silicon MacBook Air Blaze Through Opening Every Default App

Tuesday November 17, 2020 10:36 am PST by
At this point, we've seen enough reviews and benchmarks to know that the Apple Silicon M1 MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini offer incredible performance compared to prior-generation Intel models, but there are still new tests coming out that demonstrate just how impressive Apple's chip really is. MacRumors forum member iChan did a test on the base model M1 MacBook Air, opening up every...
Read Full Article