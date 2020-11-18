Deals: MacBook Air From Early 2020 Discounted to New Low Prices, Starting at $850 for 256GB

Amazon has a batch of discounts on the previous generation MacBook Air, which debuted earlier in 2020. Deals start at $849.99 for the 256GB MacBook Air, down from $999.99.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can get this sale in Gold, Silver, and Space Gray, although for the latter two color options you won't see the sale price until you head to the checkout screen. Shoppers should note that this is the best price we've ever tracked for this model of the MacBook Air.

Secondly, the 512GB MacBook Air is on sale for $1,049.99 in Gold and Space Gray, down from $1,299.00. Again, you'll need to head to the checkout screen to see this discount finalized in your cart, which represents another all-time-low price on the MacBook Air from early 2020.

You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook.

