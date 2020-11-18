Deals: MacBook Air From Early 2020 Discounted to New Low Prices, Starting at $850 for 256GB

Amazon has a batch of discounts on the previous generation MacBook Air, which debuted earlier in 2020. Deals start at $849.99 for the 256GB MacBook Air, down from $999.99.
You can get this sale in Gold, Silver, and Space Gray, although for the latter two color options you won't see the sale price until you head to the checkout screen. Shoppers should note that this is the best price we've ever tracked for this model of the MacBook Air.
Secondly, the 512GB MacBook Air is on sale for $1,049.99 in Gold and Space Gray, down from $1,299.00. Again, you'll need to head to the checkout screen to see this discount finalized in your cart, which represents another all-time-low price on the MacBook Air from early 2020.
You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook.
BTW, this is why the new and old ones look the same. Granny Myrna walking into a MediaMarkt to buy a 2020 Macbook Air would be delighted to see lower prices.
Edit: just looked at my favourite online store. They're trying to sell the Intel ones at higher price (1249 vs 1139 for 8/256 GB). The models are nicely scrambled on the page, all of them saying 2020, the processor only mentioned in the description. Thoughts and prayers, guys.
The vast majority of casual users have no idea that Apple released ARM macs or what that even means. These will sell well. They’re still good machines at a good price.
But who is going to buy those? probably someone living in a cave ? ? ?
Also if you’re a student you can get the M1 MBA for just $50 more. Buyer beware!