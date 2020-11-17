Guides
All New iOS 14.2 Emoji

iOS 14.2 comes with a bunch of new emoji.

All of iOS 14.2's New Features

Here's a list of all the new features in iOS 14.2.

iPhone 12 Cases

iPhone 12 and 12 Pro cases are available now. Find one you like.

iPhone 12 Size Comparison

See the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Max side-by-side with all modern iPhones.

How to Hard Reset iPhone 12
Night Mode Selfies on iPhone 12
How to Measure Height with iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 vs. iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max
iPhone 12 Mini vs iPhone 12
iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11
Apple Watch Series SE vs 6
Apple Watch Series 5 vs 6
How to Change App Icons in iOS 14
Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?
See more guides
Upcoming
MacBook Air
Order Now, Nov 17 Launch

Apple M1 chip, up to 18-hour battery, and no fan.

MacBook Pro 13"
Order Now, Nov 17 Launch

New models with Apple M1 chip and up to 20 hours of battery life.

Mac mini
Order Now, Nov 17 Launch

Apple M1 chip and a lower $699 starting price.

AirPods Studio
Early 2021?

The AirPods Studio are Apple's rumored high-end over-ear headphones that are rumored to launch in early 2021 for $349. AirPods Studio will feature Active Noise Cancellation, swappable ear cups, and more.

iMac
AirTags
Apple Glasses
iPhone 13
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Google Maps Gains Real-Time 'Crowdedness' Transit Data, Live Food Delivery Status, and More

by

Google Maps gained three new features today to help users stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic, including an expansion of its live transit "crowdedness" status information.


Crowdedness data shows the real-time state of transit lines when users look up directions. The information is crowdsourced and relies on in-app feedback from users. Before today, Google Maps only showed the data for stations, but that has now been expanded to buses, trains, and subways.

Avoiding holiday crowds might have always been your thing, but this year, we’re making it especially easy for everyone. If you need to take transit, Google Maps can help you more easily social distance with live crowdedness information. On Android and iOS globally, you’ll start seeing how crowded your bus, train, or subway line is right now based on real-time feedback from Google Maps users around the world (wherever data is available).

In September, Google Maps rolled out a COVID-19 overlay that can show how cases are trending in areas so users can make informed decisions about traveling. The overlay showed the seven-day average of cases per 100,000 people and whether cases are rising and falling. From today, the overlay also shows the all-time number of confirmed cases and deaths, with links to local resources.

Finally, Google now shows the live status of takeout and delivery in the United States, Canada, Germany, Australia, Brazil and India when users book or order from Google Maps. As well as seeing expected wait times and delivery fees, users can reorder favorites right from within the app.

Google Maps can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]

Tag: Google Maps
Top Rated Comments
mazz0 Avatar
mazz0
39 minutes ago at 04:06 am


The information is crowdsourced and relies on in-app feedback from users

Huh, you'd think it could be done automatically (for opted-in users) based on regular pinging of other phones in bluetooth range. There must be enough Android phones in circulation to make that a pretty good guide to how busy your immediate area is.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

macOS Big Sur Update Bricking Some Older MacBook Pro Models

Sunday November 15, 2020 5:33 am PST by
A large number of late 2013 and mid 2014 13-inch MacBook Pro owners are reporting that the macOS Big Sur update is bricking their machines. A MacRumors forum thread contains a significant number of users reporting the issue, and similar problems are being reported across Reddit and the Apple Support Communities, suggesting the problem is widespread. Users are reporting that during the...
Read Full Article556 comments

Apple Silicon M1 Emulating x86 is Still Faster Than Every Other Mac in Single Core Benchmark

Sunday November 15, 2020 2:30 pm PST by
The first native benchmarks of Apple's M1 chip appeared on the Geekbench site last week showing impressive native performance. Today, new benchmarks have begun showing up for the M1 chip emulating x86 under Rosetta 2. Single Core Mac benchmarks The new Rosetta 2 Geekbench results uploaded show that the M1 chip running on a MacBook Air with 8GB of RAM has single-core and multi-core scores of ...
Read Full Article634 comments

Reliable Leaker Says Apple Plans to Introduce 'Christmas Surprise'

Saturday November 14, 2020 5:07 pm PST by
Apple is planning to introduce a "Christmas surprise" next month, according to reliable leaker L0vetodream. In a usual enigmatic tweet, L0vetodream says that Apple's "surprise" will be "good for winter." It remains to be seen at the current time as to what the tweet may be referring to. You'll get a Christmas surprise from Apple（PS：Winter exclusive、good for winter）— 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) N ...
Read Full Article181 comments

iPhone 12 and 12 Pro Users Complain of Missing SMS Text Messages and Message Notifications

Friday November 13, 2020 12:55 pm PST by
Since the release of the new iPhone 12 models, many new iPhone owners have been running into problems with the Messages app. There are complaints from users who aren't seeing SMS messages from friends, are missing text messages in group chats, and who aren't getting notifications when text messages are incoming. It's not clear if this is a problem that's related specifically to the iPhone 12 ...
Read Full Article318 comments

Apple Begins Issuing Monthly Credits to Apple TV+ Subscribers Through January

Saturday November 14, 2020 7:50 pm PST by
Apple TV+ subscribers who have paid for an annual or monthly plan have begun receiving emails from Apple letting them know that they'll be credited $4.99 for each month subscribed through January 2021. The amount varies based on Apple TV+ pricing in other countries, including $5.99 per month in Canada and $7.99 per month in Australia. The credit will be applied to a subscriber's Apple ID and ...
Read Full Article50 comments

First Impressions From New iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max Owners

Friday November 13, 2020 11:25 am PST by
It's Friday, November 13, which is the official launch date for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max. iPhone orders are arriving to customers, and Apple has begun selling the new devices in retail stores. Image via MacRumors reader Azing We've seen multiple reviews of the two new iPhones from media sites, but now regular customers have the smallest and largest iPhones in hand and are...
Read Full Article194 comments

M1 Chip Beats GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and Radeon RX 560 for Graphics Performance

Monday November 16, 2020 5:47 am PST by
Apple's M1 processor often surpasses the graphics performance of desktop GPUs, including the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and AMD Radeon RX 560, according to a new benchmark submission spotted by Tom's Hardware. According to Apple, the M1's octa-core GPU can simultaneously handle close to 25,000 threads and deliver up to 2.6 TFLOPS of throughput. This is the same TFLOPS achieved by the...
Read Full Article364 comments

iPhone 12 Mini Users Report Lock Screen Touch Sensitivity Issues

Saturday November 14, 2020 9:00 am PST by
A significant number of new iPhone 12 mini owners are reporting Lock Screen sensitivity issues since receiving their phones. The MacRumors forum has a post running several pages describing the issue, and the thread has been shared on Reddit, where more users are reporting similar problems. Specifically, the problem manifests for most users when swiping up from the bottom of the Lock Screen...
Read Full Article349 comments

Apple Silicon M1 Chip in MacBook Air Outperforms High-End 16-Inch MacBook Pro

Wednesday November 11, 2020 4:43 pm PST by
Apple introduced the first MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini with M1 Apple Silicon chips yesterday, and as of today, the first benchmark of the new chip appears to be showing up on the Geekbench site. The M1 chip, which belongs to a MacBook Air with 8GB RAM, features a single-core score of 1687 and a multi-core score of 7433. According to the benchmark, the M1 has a 3.2GHz base...
Read Full Article930 comments

Hands-On With the New iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini

Friday November 13, 2020 2:53 pm PST by
Happy iPhone launch day part deux! Today is the official release day for the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini, which join the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 that were released last month. We picked up the new iPhone 12 mini and Pro Max for an unboxing, hands-on, and quick video comparison. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. At 5.4-inches, the iPhone 12 mini is the...
Read Full Article120 comments