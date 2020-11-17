Apple CarPlay Gains More EV Charging Info Thanks to Integration With ChargePoint
Electric vehicle charging network ChargePoint today announced integration with CarPlay, which adds new EV charging data to CarPlay-compatible cars. Drivers can look up nearby chargers, check station status, start a session, get directions to the nearest station, and more.
For convenience, there are filters that will sort stations based on the speed of the charger, cost, availability, and plug type. The CarPlay app also provides access to a list of favorite charging spots and a join waitlist option when stations are full.
To access the new ChargePoint functionality, vehicle owners will need a device updated to iOS 14 or above in a CarPlay vehicle along with the ChargePoint app, which, when connected, will provide charging information on the in-car infotainment system.
ChargePoint is also available through a new ChargePoint widget in the Today View for iPhone that lets drivers locate nearby stations and check real-time charging status, plus it is available on the Apple Watch.
I think so. I know bmw has CarPlay as well. Wish Tesla had CarPlay ?
Do most EVs support CarPlay/android auto? My only experience is with Tesla and they use their own infotainment system. Rivian is another company that comes to mind that is very exciting. I don't think they will support CarPlay. I guess my question is, how many EVs are using CarPlay? Bolt, Leaf?
The Bolt does.
