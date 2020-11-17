Apple CarPlay Gains More EV Charging Info Thanks to Integration With ChargePoint

Electric vehicle charging network ChargePoint today announced integration with CarPlay, which adds new EV charging data to CarPlay-compatible cars. Drivers can look up nearby chargers, check station status, start a session, get directions to the nearest station, and more.



For convenience, there are filters that will sort stations based on the speed of the charger, cost, availability, and plug type. The ‌CarPlay‌ app also provides access to a list of favorite charging spots and a join waitlist option when stations are full.



To access the new ChargePoint functionality, vehicle owners will need a device updated to iOS 14 or above in a ‌CarPlay‌ vehicle along with the ChargePoint app, which, when connected, will provide charging information on the in-car infotainment system.

ChargePoint is also available through a new ChargePoint widget in the Today View for iPhone that lets drivers locate nearby stations and check real-time charging status, plus it is available on the Apple Watch.