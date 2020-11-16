Apple Silicon M1 MacBook Pro Earns 7508 Multi-Core Score in Cinebench Benchmark

The new M1 Macs are now arriving to customers, and one of the first people to get the new M1 13-inch MacBook Pro with 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 8GB unified memory has run a much anticipated R23 Cinebench benchmark on the 8GB 13-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB of storage to give us a better idea of performance.

cinebench

7508 multi core and 1498 single core#MacbookPro pic.twitter.com/dWaHaQOOqn — Ali King Fans Intl (@mnloona48_) November 16, 2020

Cinebench is a more intensive multi-thread test than Geekbench 5, testing performance over a longer period of time, and it can provide a clearer overview of how a machine will work in the real world.

The M1 MacBook Pro earned a multi-core Cinebench score of 7508, and a single-core score of 1498, which is similar in performance to some of Intel's 11th-generation chips.

Comparatively, a 2020 16-inch MacBook Pro with 2.3GHz Core i9 chip earned a multi-core score of 8818, according to a MacRumors reader who benchmarked his machine with the new R23 update that came out last week. The 2.6GHz low-end 16-inch MacBook Pro earned a single-core score of 1113 and a multi-core score of 6912 on the same test, and the high-end prior-generation MacBook Air earned a single-core score of 1119 and a multi-core score of 4329.

Other Cinebench R23 scores can be found on the CPU Monkey website for both multi-core and single-core performance.



It's worth noting that the new M1 Macs are lower performance machines that aren't meant for heavy duty rendering tasks. The M1 MacBook Pro replaces the low-end machine, while the ‌MacBook Air‌ has always been more of a consumer machine than a Pro machine.

Apple does have plans for higher-end Pro machines with Apple Silicon chips, but the company has said that it will take around two years to transition the entire Mac lineup to Arm-based chips. The Cinebench scores for the ‌MacBook Air‌ bode well for future Macs that are expected to get even higher performance M-series chips.