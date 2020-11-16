Deals: Apple Watch Series 6 and SE Discounted by $50, Starting at $230 for 40mm GPS SE

Amazon today introduced a few $50 markdowns on the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE, with prices starting at $229.99 for the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Across the board, these are the lowest prices we've ever tracked for each of the models listed below. Some models may not ship until early December.



