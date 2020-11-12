First Apple Silicon Macs With M1 Chip Begin Shipping to Customers Ahead of November 17 Launch
Just a few days after Apple's first Macs with its custom-designed M1 chip became available to order, the first orders are now beginning to ship to customers, with deliveries set to begin arriving to customers on Tuesday, November 17.
While most pre-orders are still in the "processing" or "preparing to ship" stage on Apple's website, UPS is beginning to show some MacBook Air orders as "in transit" from China as of today. The new 13-inch MacBook Pro and Mac mini should follow suit soon, as all three Macs with the M1 chip are slated to launch on the same day.
Apple says the M1 chip delivers up to 3.5x faster system performance, up to 6x faster graphics performance, and up to 15x faster machine learning, while enabling battery life up to 2x longer than previous-generation Macs. The chip features an 8-core CPU, up to an 8-core GPU, a 16-core Neural Engine, unified memory architecture, I/O, and more all in one.
Impressively, benchmark results show that the new MacBook Air with the M1 chip outperforms the high-end 16-inch MacBook Pro.
The new Macs are available to order on Apple.com and through the Apple Store app. Pricing starts at $1,299 for the new 13-inch MacBook Pro, $999 for the new MacBook Air, and a lowered $699 for the new Mac mini in the United States.
(Thanks, Fatih!)
Best of luck!
Same here. They have been providing A chips for years. It gives me confidence that the M1 chip will be pretty stable. I guess we'll find out soon.
Waves hand, early adopter here. For $999 why not? The M1 is clearly the future for Apple, so I would rather find out sooner or later if it is my future or if I need to upgrade my Intel Macs before they are gone. If I like it, score! Old air gets recycled. If I hate it, will know soon and then I return it. In the meantime, definitely will be fun or at least interesting. I am not one to sit on the side lines and expect my experience to match others :)
others will buy, test , and return it with no questions asked if they are not happy
Don't need to be an early adopter on this one. Gonna wait and see how the experience is for others ;)
See. AMD catching up to the M1 already. Big mistake to ditch Windows support and be on your own.
Not a great testimony to speed when you show yourself 4x faster than the 8th gen Intel CPU. I'm pretty sure my Grandmothers walker was 4x faster than that CPU.