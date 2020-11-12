Apple Seeds First Beta of watchOS 7.2 to Developers

Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming watchOS 7.2 update to developers for testing purposes, with the new beta coming one week after the launch of watchOS 7.1.



To install the ‌watchOS 7.2‌ beta, developers need to download the proper configuration profile from the Apple Developer Center. Once the profile is in place, the ‌‌‌watchOS 7‌‌‌.2 beta can be downloaded through the dedicated ‌Apple Watch‌ app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update.

To update to the new software, the ‌Apple Watch‌ needs to have 50 percent battery life, it must be placed on the charger, and it must be in range of the ‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌.

We don't yet know what's new in the watchOS 7.2 update, but it likely focuses on bug fixes for issues that weren't able to be addressed in watchOS 7.1 If any new features or changes are discovered, we'll update this article.