Apple Selling New Solo Loop and Sport Bands in Kumquat, Northern Blue and Plum

Apple today added new Solo Loop and Sport Apple Watch bands to its online store, expanding the number of colors available for the two band options.



Both the Solo Loop and the Sport Band now come in an orange shade called Kumquat, a lighter blue that Apple is calling Northern Blue, and a deeper purple red called Plum. Plum and Kumquat match iPhone 12 Silicone cases available in the same shades.

Apple last introduced new band colors in September with the launch of the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE, which is also when the new Solo Loop bands were debuted.

The Solo Loop has a clasp-free design and comes in nine different sizes, which can make finding the right fit difficult. For those interested in purchasing a Solo Loop, we have a fit guide available.

(Thanks, Leonard!)