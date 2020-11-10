Apple Unveils New Mac Mini Powered By M1 Chip, Pricing Now Starts at $699

Apple today introduced a new Mac mini, one of three new Macs powered by the company's new custom M1 chip with integrated graphics.



Thanks to the introduction of the M1 chip, the Mac mini's 8-core CPU provides faster performance than the previous generation. Specifically, Apple says that the M1-powered ‌Mac mini‌ is able to compile code in Xcode up to three times faster, play a graphics-intensive game with up to four times higher frame rates, and render a complex timeline in Final Cut Pro up to six times faster.

The new ‌Mac mini‌ also features an advanced thermal design to sustain performance, allowing it to stay cool and quiet. It supports up to two displays and Wi-Fi 6 for faster wireless performance. There's also the Secure Enclave in M1 for what Apple describes as best-in-class security.

Apple says the 5-nanometer M1 chip supports Thunderbolt 3 and USB4 support, and boasts the world's fastest integrated graphics with a 16-core Neural Engine that can process 11 trillion operations per second.

Alongside new MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro models, the new ‌Mac mini‌ is part of Apple's transition away from Intel processors in Macs. In June, Apple revealed its plans to begin using its own custom Apple Silicon processors in Macs, promising industry-leading performance per watt. Apple said that the transition would take about two years to be completed.

The ‌Mac mini‌ with M1 is available to order today on Apple.com, and then it will begin to arrive to customers November 17. The ‌Mac mini‌ is available at $699 for 256GB storage — down from a starting price of $799 previously — and at $899 for 512GB storage.