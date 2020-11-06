Deals: Apple Watch SE Models Discounted by $50, Starting at $229.99

Walmart today introduced new deals on numerous models of the new Apple Watch SE, starting at $229.99 for the 40mm GPS model, down from $279.99. Across all models, you'll find $50 in savings on both GPS and cellular devices. These sales are being matched at Target.

Apple introduced the new Apple Watch SE this year, offering all of the essential Apple Watch functionality in a slightly less costly package. The Apple Watch SE is almost identical to the Series 6, but it does not have ECG or blood oxygen functionality, as those health features take hardware that Apple did not include in the lower-cost option.



