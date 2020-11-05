Developers Able to Submit Privacy Info for 'Nutritional Label for Apps' Coming Later This Year

Apple today informed developers that they're now able to submit privacy information for their apps using App Store Connect. The privacy details shared by developers will be displayed directly on ‌App Store‌ pages.



During WWDC, Apple announced a new ‌App Store‌ feature that will see apps listing specific privacy information, which Apple has likened to a nutritional label for apps. Developers are required to self-report this information.

Apple is asking developers to let consumers know about their app's privacy details, including what data types the app collects and whether that data is linked to them or used to track them.



Later this year, the ‌App Store‌ will help users understand an app's privacy practices before they download the app on any Apple platform. On each app's product page, users can learn about some of the data types the app may collect, and whether that data is linked to them or used to track them. You can now enter your app's privacy information in ‌App Store‌ Connect. This information will be required to submit new apps and app updates to the ‌App Store‌ starting December 8, 2020.

Apple plans to roll out the privacy feature for the ‌App Store‌ later in 2020, and starting on December 8, developers will be required to enter privacy information to submit new apps and app updates to the ‌App Store‌.