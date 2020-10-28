Apple Updates Clips App With New Design, HDR Video Recording With iPhone 12, Improved iPad Experience, and More

Apple today announced a major update to its video creation app Clips for iPhone and iPad, with key new features including a refreshed interface, support for both vertical and horizontal video, HDR recording with iPhone 12, and more.



Clips 3.0, available today on the App Store, features a streamlined interface with faster access to effects. On the iPad, Clips now supports landscape orientation, Scribble with Apple Pencil, and the use of a Bluetooth mouse or trackpad. The new version of the app also lets users make videos in multiple aspect ratios, including horizontal and vertical.

Clips on iPhone automatically opens to a new 16:9 vertical project, while on the iPad it opens to a new 4:3 landscape project.

Clips 3.0 has been optimized for HDR video recording using the rear cameras on all iPhone 12 models, resulting in higher contrast and more vibrant colors. These videos can be augmented with eight new stickers, six additional arrows and shapes, and 25 new soundtracks that automatically adjust to match the length of videos.

For more details about the Clips update, read the Apple Newsroom release.