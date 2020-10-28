Guides
Apple Releases First macOS Big Sur 11.0.1 Beta to Developers

by

Apple today seeded a new macOS Big Sur 11.0.1 beta to developers for testing purposes, with the new beta replacing the existing macOS Big Sur 11 beta 10 update that was released two weeks ago.


The macOS Big Sur beta can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center and once the appropriate profile is installed, subsequent betas will be available through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences. It is unclear why Apple has released a new beta rather than continuing on and releasing macOS Big Sur 11 beta 11.

macOS Big Sur introduces a refreshed design to the Mac operating system, overhauling the entire look from the curvature of the window corners to the dock icons to the system sounds. Everything features a lighter and more modern appearance. There's a new customizable Control Center that mirrors the Control Center on iOS devices, putting key system controls right at your fingertips.

The Notification Center has been redesigned with iOS-style widgets that are available in multiple sizes, plus there are more interactive notifications that are now grouped by app to make it easier to see what's going on. Safari is faster and more battery efficient, plus there's a new start page that can be customized with wallpapers and sections that include Reading List and iCloud Tabs, which makes Safari more tailored to your individual usage needs.

Tabs now support webpage previews, there's a built-in language translation feature, Chrome and Firefox Extensions can be ported to Safari, and YouTube supports 4K video playback. There's also an option to choose which sites an extension works with for greater privacy. Speaking of privacy, a new Privacy Report feature lets users know the trackers Safari is blocking when you visit websites.

Messages has been brought in line with the Messages app on iOS with support for pinned conversations, mentions, inline replies, and Memoji creation, plus the built-in search feature has been overhauled to make it easier to find links, photos, and conversations in the app.

Apple redesigned the Maps app to add support for Look Around, indoor maps, and Guides, which are lists of notable attractions, restaurants, and more created by trusted sources. Maps can also be used to generate directions for cycling routes and electric vehicle trips that can be sent to iPhone, and shared ETA updates are now viewable on the Mac.

For more on everything that's new in macOS Big Sur, make sure to check out our roundup.

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
Rudy69
59 minutes ago at 10:17 am
Always makes me laugh a little when they start sending out builds for the next minor release before the main release is out.

I mean as a programmer I completely understand....as a consumer though it makes me laugh
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
FishyFish
51 minutes ago at 10:24 am
This means that the GM build has already been loaded on the Apple Silicon laptops for shipping after the mid-November event. That build will contain code that will give away the form factors and device information, so we won't get it until after that event.

Same as getting the 14.2 iOS beta after 14.1 was loaded onto the iPhone 12 devices.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Goldfrapp
59 minutes ago at 10:17 am
Safe to assume Big Sur will be out during the November event
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
DHagan4755
57 minutes ago at 10:19 am


I feel like this version of MacOS has seen more Beta versions than usual. Could be wrong though...

Hopefully it's fully baked as opposed to previous macOS upgrades.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
AppleMad98004
56 minutes ago at 10:20 am


I feel like this version of MacOS has seen more Beta versions than usual. Could be wrong though...

It does. I am not sure of the count but this release has to support both Intel and Apple Silicon machines.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
tekboi
59 minutes ago at 10:17 am
I feel like this version of MacOS has seen more Beta versions than usual. Could be wrong though...
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
