Apple Discouraging People From Lining Up for iPhone 12 Launch With In-Person Reservation System

With the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro launching in the middle of a global pandemic, Apple is coming up with ways for people to purchase their new devices safely and without unnecessary exposure to the virus.



Apple has been allowing ‌iPhone 12‌ orders to be placed for in store pickup, and in some locations, is implementing a bank teller-like Express system that allows for minimal exposure to other people. To deal with people lining up outside of stores to get an iPhone, Apple may use a reservation system.

Apple told Business Insider that if a long line forms outside of a store that's open, queued customers will be provided with a reservation slot and told to return at a different time to make their device purchase. Those who plan to line up in front of an Apple Store can expect to be provided with a reservation spot rather than being allowed to stand in a long line.

Some stores are also not going to allow for walk-in purchases at all, such as the Union Square store in San Francisco, California. An employee at that store said that customers must make an advanced reservation to purchase an ‌iPhone 12‌ on launch day, though it's not clear if that means a pre-order or a reservation on launch day.

Though Apple seems to be discouraging people from lining up in front of stores, at least one person claims to have seen a line. MacRumors reader BlueMoose said that there were 11 people sitting outside of his local Apple Store as of 10:30 a.m. waiting for the ‌iPhone 12‌ launch on Friday.

I want to commend those 11 people sitting in front of my local Apple Store waiting for tomorrow... it's people like them who made Apple successful. I spoke to the 2nd guy in line. (the first one in line was sleeping... at 12 noon, but he's been there since last night) He wanted to experience what it's like to do something silly... can't argue with that. I overheard an Apple Store employee telling them(at least those 11) that they'll be fine when the doors open tomorrow, as long as they are flexible on the colors of the ‌iPhone 12‌.

It's not clear how many people are planning to line up outside of Apple Stores around the world, but it seems there may be some stock for in-person purchases at some Apple retail locations. Apple is also planning on having customers come to pick up devices that were pre-ordered back on October 16, with reservations spread out across different time slots.

Have you seen lines outside your local ‌Apple Stores‌? Let us know in the comments.