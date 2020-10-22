Guides
Apple Discouraging People From Lining Up for iPhone 12 Launch With In-Person Reservation System

by

With the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro launching in the middle of a global pandemic, Apple is coming up with ways for people to purchase their new devices safely and without unnecessary exposure to the virus.


Apple has been allowing ‌iPhone 12‌ orders to be placed for in store pickup, and in some locations, is implementing a bank teller-like Express system that allows for minimal exposure to other people. To deal with people lining up outside of stores to get an iPhone, Apple may use a reservation system.

Apple told Business Insider that if a long line forms outside of a store that's open, queued customers will be provided with a reservation slot and told to return at a different time to make their device purchase. Those who plan to line up in front of an Apple Store can expect to be provided with a reservation spot rather than being allowed to stand in a long line.

Some stores are also not going to allow for walk-in purchases at all, such as the Union Square store in San Francisco, California. An employee at that store said that customers must make an advanced reservation to purchase an ‌iPhone 12‌ on launch day, though it's not clear if that means a pre-order or a reservation on launch day.

Though Apple seems to be discouraging people from lining up in front of stores, at least one person claims to have seen a line. MacRumors reader BlueMoose said that there were 11 people sitting outside of his local Apple Store as of 10:30 a.m. waiting for the ‌iPhone 12‌ launch on Friday.

I want to commend those 11 people sitting in front of my local Apple Store waiting for tomorrow... it's people like them who made Apple successful.

I spoke to the 2nd guy in line. (the first one in line was sleeping... at 12 noon, but he's been there since last night) He wanted to experience what it's like to do something silly... can't argue with that. I overheard an Apple Store employee telling them(at least those 11) that they'll be fine when the doors open tomorrow, as long as they are flexible on the colors of the ‌iPhone 12‌.

It's not clear how many people are planning to line up outside of Apple Stores around the world, but it seems there may be some stock for in-person purchases at some Apple retail locations. Apple is also planning on having customers come to pick up devices that were pre-ordered back on October 16, with reservations spread out across different time slots.

Have you seen lines outside your local ‌Apple Stores‌? Let us know in the comments.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Avatar
Relentless Power
1 hour ago at 01:29 pm
I’ll just comfortably and safely order from the convenience from my home. The days of standing in line is becoming archaic, especially more than ever given the pandemic.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
MacUser4_20
43 minutes ago at 01:48 pm
As someone who has participated in Apple launches since before they were launch day crowd events, I understand the fun, excitement and experience. I have participated in launches at stores around the world, and like to experience the excitement. As of late, I have waited from early morning (2am-3am), even though I had a reservation, just to be part of the crowd and experience the launch day fun. Typically, when they break up the lines for those with preorder appointments vs walk-ins, I am usually #1, or #2 in line. In a pandemic, that is much different, as many stores are closed, forcing some of us to wait on deliveries.

As with the Apple Watch Series 6 launch, I ordered from a store 3 hours away, and drove there to be part of the “launch”. It was pretty much a non existent launch, but something I value as part of the Apple experience.

I am hoping my local store will have in person pickup, and that there will be some excitement this year as, now more than ever, some fun and excitement should be embraced, since we have had 8 months of pretty mediocre ability to have “fun”.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
NightFox
40 minutes ago at 01:51 pm
Never did one of the all-nighters, but in the early days (3G, 3GS etc) they were a real big event - less so these days though.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
dlondon
32 minutes ago at 01:59 pm
After twelve years, it took a pandemic for Apple to initiate a reservation system. Not everything Covid is bad.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
dannyyankou
59 minutes ago at 01:31 pm
They should have an online reservation system for people who want to show up and purchase at the store. I know they already have reservations for online orders, but they should cut down on people lining up.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
one more
20 minutes ago at 02:11 pm
People still lining up for iPhones in 2020?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
