Redesigned Apple Maps Expanding to Canada Soon

Apple is planning to expand its redesigned Apple Maps app to Canada, and is publicly testing the new map options in the country. The Canadian expansion comes 10 months after Apple completed the rollout of the revamped app in the United States.

Redesigned ‌Apple Maps‌ app in Canada via Justin O'Beirne

The expansion of the redesigned Maps app to Canada was highlighted by Justin O'Beirne, who keeps tabs on Apple's work on the Maps app. When the updated Maps app rolls out across Canada, it will mark Apple's largest Maps expansion yet, and it will be the fourth country to get the refreshed design.

In addition to introducing the new Maps app to the United States, Apple has also launched it in Ireland and the UK, an expansion that rolled out earlier this month.

Redesigned ‌Apple Maps‌ app in Toronto via Justin O'Beirne

Apple first introduced the new ‌Apple Maps‌ design with iOS 12, and has been working on it since then. The updated Maps app offers up faster and more accurate navigation along with more detailed views of roads, buildings, parks, airports, malls, sports fields, foliage, pools, pedestrian pathways, bodies of water, and more.

There's no word on when the Maps app will be made widely available in Canada, but as noted by O'Beirne, it has previously taken Apple between 16 and 49 days between public testing and the full rollout of the update.