Redesigned Apple Maps Expanding to Canada Soon
Apple is planning to expand its redesigned Apple Maps app to Canada, and is publicly testing the new map options in the country. The Canadian expansion comes 10 months after Apple completed the rollout of the revamped app in the United States.
The expansion of the redesigned Maps app to Canada was highlighted by Justin O'Beirne, who keeps tabs on Apple's work on the Maps app. When the updated Maps app rolls out across Canada, it will mark Apple's largest Maps expansion yet, and it will be the fourth country to get the refreshed design.
In addition to introducing the new Maps app to the United States, Apple has also launched it in Ireland and the UK, an expansion that rolled out earlier this month.
Apple first introduced the new Apple Maps design with iOS 12, and has been working on it since then. The updated Maps app offers up faster and more accurate navigation along with more detailed views of roads, buildings, parks, airports, malls, sports fields, foliage, pools, pedestrian pathways, bodies of water, and more.
There's no word on when the Maps app will be made widely available in Canada, but as noted by O'Beirne, it has previously taken Apple between 16 and 49 days between public testing and the full rollout of the update.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Would Apple Pay Cash be that useful here? We’re had Interac e-transfers for like a decade already.
Apple Pay Cash and Apple Card for Canadians?????
Crickets....
The always helpful "I haven't used Maps in 5 years, but I'm still going to complain about it in every Maps thread" post.
I rather use 50 year old Esso paper maps, with a hand held compass, than to use Apple Maps. Circa 2015 Apple Maps got me into too many off-route side trips for absolutely no reason at all.
The detail of the buildings is much greater. Honestly, they picked a bad example. Trust me, when you use it, you’ll see it’s much better
What is the difference? I can't see almost anything different on that Toronto example