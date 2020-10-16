iPhone 12 Starts at $799 With T-Mobile and Sprint Activation After All, SIM-Free Model Starts at $829

Earlier this week, Apple's online store indicated that T-Mobile, Sprint, and SIM-free models of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini would start at $829 and $729 respectively in the United States, which was $30 extra compared to AT&T and Verizon models.



However, coinciding with the start of pre-orders for the iPhone 12 today, it turns out that T-Mobile and Sprint are now offering customers the same "instant discount" of $30 with activation. This means the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini now start at Apple's advertised $799 and $699 prices respectively with activation on AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, or Sprint.

SIM-free models of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini continue to start at $829 and $729 respectively for use with any carrier.

It is unclear why the "instant discount" for T-Mobile and Sprint models showed up three days after AT&T and Verizon models, but it has certainly created a confusing situation for customers. Pre-orders of the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are available now, while iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-orders will begin Friday, November 6.

There is no price discrepancy with iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max models, which start at $999 and $1,099 respectively regardless of the model selected.