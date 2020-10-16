Apple Offering Free AirPods With iPhone 11 Purchase in India as Part of Diwali Celebration

Apple today launched a new Diwali promotion in India that will see the company providing customers with a set of AirPods with the purchase of any iPhone 11 model. The new iPhone 12 models are not part of the promotion.



Apple is offering the standard ‌AirPods‌ With Charging Case free with purchase, but customers can choose to upgrade to the ‌AirPods‌ with Wireless Charging Case or the AirPods Pro.

To celebrate Diwali, take home ‌AirPods‌ on us with your new ‌iPhone 11‌. If you like, you can upgrade to ‌AirPods‌ with a Wireless Charging Case or ‌AirPods Pro‌. And you can add free engraving in Bag to make it personal. Choose from seven regional Indian languages, emojis and more.

‌AirPods‌ with Charging Case are valued at INR 14,900, with customers able to upgrade to ‌AirPods‌ with Wireless Charging Case for INR 4,000 or ‌AirPods Pro‌ for INR 10,000.

The promotion will last from October 17, 2020 to November 12, 2020, with terms and conditions available on Apple's website. [PDF]

Apple's online store in India launched on September 22, providing Indian customers with a way to make purchases direct from Apple for the first time. Apple is also planning to open retail stores in India in the future.