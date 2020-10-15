Sony Cameras Can Now Be Used as Webcams for Macs
Sony today made its Imaging Edge Webcam software available for Macs, letting Mac uses transform their Sony cameras into webcams that can be used in lieu of built-in Mac webcams.
Sony first unveiled its Imaging Edge Webcam software for PCs in August, with the initial software limited to Windows 10 machines. At the time, Sony promised a fall expansion to the Mac, which has now happened.
Imaging Edge Webcam works with a wide range of popular E-mount, A-mount, and DSC cameras, with a full list available on Sony's website.
If you have a compatible Sony camera, the Imaging Edge Webcam software is free to download from the Sony website. macOS 10.13 to macOS 10.15 is required for the software to run.