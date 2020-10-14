Apple Pay Landing Page Goes Live on Apple's Mexico Website, Suggesting Imminent Launch

Apple added an Apple Pay landing page to its regional Mexico website late on Tuesday, indicating the mobile payment system could launch in the country imminently.



Way back in March there were suggestions that Apple Pay could be coming to Mexico, after reports that some iPhone users in the country had been able to add their Banregio cards to the Wallet app, with only the verification process failing.

Cards from banks other than Banregio were not able to be added to the Wallet app on the ‌‌iPhone‌‌, suggesting ‌‌Apple Pay‌‌ in Mexico could be limited to Banregio at launch.

That's still uncertain, since the ‌Apple Pay‌ page on Apple's Mexican website offers no launch date and doesn't list any banks that will integrate with the service. All it says is ‌Apple Pay‌ will be compatible with "credit and debit cards of the most important payment networks, issued by various banks," which sounds a lot like Visa, MasterCard, and American Express.

When ‌‌Apple Pay‌‌ launches in Mexico, it will be the second country in Latin America to support the payments service. Apple launched ‌‌Apple Pay‌‌ in Brazil in 2018, but has not expanded it to other Latin America countries. ‌‌Apple Pay‌‌ has also been available in the United States and Canada for years.

Apple maintains a complete list of the countries where ‌‌Apple Pay‌‌ is available on its support site, and we have a detailed Apple Pay roundup with everything you need to know about Apple's payments service.

(Thanks, Luis!)