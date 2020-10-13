Amazon Prime Day: The Best Apple Deals on Day 1

Amazon's annual Prime Day event has officially kicked off today, with hundreds of deals expected to appear through tomorrow evening. Yesterday we began tracking discounts on Apple devices like the AirPods, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Today, we'll share these discounts and more happening during Prime Day. In addition to Prime Day, many retailers are introducing their own opposing mega sales, so there will also be even more opportunities for discounts at Target, Best Buy, and more.

Many of the Prime Day deals we'll be sharing below are time sensitive, so if you're interested be sure to browse and purchase quickly. As usual, you'll also need an Amazon Prime membership to gain access to the sales.



AirPods With Wired Charging Case

A notable new low price has hit the AirPods with Wired Charging Case. You can get it for $114.99, down from $159.00. This is an Amazon all-time-low price on this model of the AirPods.

AirPods Pro

Today you can get the AirPods Pro for $199.00, down from $249.00. Although they were $10 cheaper during a flash sale at Woot yesterday, this $199.00 offer is a solid discount and an Amazon all-time-low price.

Beats Headphones

For Beats headphones, you'll find new low prices on both the Powerbeats Pro and Solo Pro for Prime Day.

2020 MacBook Air

The newest MacBook Air is seeing an all-time-low price on Amazon this week. The 256GB model is priced at $849.99, down from $999.00, thanks to a coupon that will automatically apply an extra $50 discount at the checkout screen.



Likewise, the 512GB model is on sale for $1,149.99, down from $1,299.00, after an extra $49.01 discount is applied at the checkout screen. Both of these prices are new lows for each MacBook Air, and available in all three colors.

13-Inch MacBook Pro

There's one model of the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro on sale so far this week, and it's the notebook with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD. This one is priced at $1,799.99, down from $1,999.00, after an extra $49.01 discount is applied at checkout. That's a match of the previous low price we've tracked on this 13-inch MacBook Pro.

16-Inch MacBook Pro

Solid 16-inch MacBook Pro deals have extended into Prime Day as well, with the 512GB 16-Inch MacBook Pro discounted to $2,099.00, down from $2,399.00. This is being matched at B&H Photo.



Another low price is available for the 1TB model, priced at $2,399.00, down from $2,799.00 (again being matched at B&H Photo). Both of these discounts are lowest-ever deals for the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

iPad mini 5

A new discount for Prime Day today is on the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 5, which is priced at $335.98 in Space Gray, down from $399.00. This is just about $5 off from the lowest price we've ever tracked for the iPad mini 5, so it's a solid offer if you're shopping around for the 7.9-inch tablet today.

10.2-Inch iPad

An ongoing sale on the brand-new eighth generation iPad has returned for Prime Day. You can get the 32GB Wi-Fi iPad for $299.00, down from $329.00. The 128GB Wi-Fi model is available for $399.00, down from $429.00 as well.

iPad Pro

The new iPad Pro is on sale in both 11-inch and 12.9-inch configurations during Prime Day. Entry level price on the 11-inch model starts at $749.99 for the 128GB Wi-Fi model, down from $799.00. That's a match of the previous Amazon low price.



The 128GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch model is discounted to $949.00 today, down from $999.00. Again, that's a match of the previous low price that we tracked on this model.

Apple Watch Series 6

There aren't many big discounts on the Apple Watch Series 6 yet, but if you're planning on buying one you can still save a little money during Prime Day.



Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch Series 3 models are being discounted by $30 this week, with 38mm GPS devices at $169.00, down from $199.00. 42mm GPS models are priced at $199.00, down from $229.00. Both sizes come in Silver and Space Gray Aluminum case options.

Amazon Devices

If you're on the hunt for Amazon's products, there are numerous savings on Kindles and more today. Remember that to see these official Amazon discounts, you'll need a Prime subscription.



Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.