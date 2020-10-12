Guides
How to Change App Icons in iOS 14

Customize your home screen and include custom icons for your favorite apps.

Apple Watch Series SE vs 6

What are the differences between the Apple Watch Series 6 vs SE?

iOS 14: How to Use Picture in Picture Mode

With iOS 14 Picture-in-Picture mode has come to the iPhone.

Apple Watch Series 5 vs 6

What are the differences between the Apple Watch Series 6 vs Series 5?

Widgetsmith Guide
Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?
AppleCare: Should you Get It?
See more guides
Upcoming
Apple Watch Series 6
Just Released!

Blood oxygen monitor, new colors, S6 chip, and more.

iPad
Just Released!

Faster than ever with A12 Bionic chip and Neural Engine

iPad Air
October 2020

All-new design with A14 chip, new colors, Touch ID power button, and more.

iPhone 12
October 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

AirTags
macOS 11 Big Sur
iMac
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Mac Shipments Up in Q3 2020 Amid Worldwide PC Market Growth

by

Apple's worldwide Mac shipments saw decent growth in the third quarter of 2020, according to new preliminary PC shipping estimates shared this afternoon by Gartner.

Gartner's Preliminary Worldwide PC Vendor Unit Shipment Estimates for 3Q20 (Thousands of Units)

Apple shipped an estimated 5.5 million Macs during the quarter, up 7.3 percent from the 5.1 million that it shipped in the third quarter of 2019. Apple's marketshare grew from 7.5 percent to 7.7 percent, and while it fared well, some PC manufacturers saw even higher shipment growth.

Acer and ASUS, for example, saw significant growth with shipments increasing 29.5 percent and 12.9 percent, respectively, over 2019 shipment numbers. Neither sold enough PCs to topple Apple's position as the number four worldwide PC vendor, however.

Lenovo, the number one worldwide PC vendor, shipped an estimated 18 million Macs, up from 16.9 million in the year-ago quarter for 8.3 percent growth. HP's shipments were up slightly with 15.5 million Macs shipped, while Dell saw a slight decline, shipping 10.8 million PCs compared to 11.3 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Apple's Market Share Trend: 1Q06-3Q20 (Gartner)

PC shipments were up this year due to the ongoing global health crisis, which has resulted in people working and learning from home.

"This quarter had the strongest consumer PC demand that Gartner has seen in five years," said Mikako Kitagawa, research director at Gartner. "The market is no longer being measured in the number of PCs per household; rather, the dynamics have shifted to account for one PC per person. While PC supply chain disruptions tied to the COVID-19 pandemic have been largely resolved, this quarter saw shortages of key components, such as panels, as a result of this high consumer demand.

Apple saw similar growth in the United States, shipping an estimated 2.4 million Macs in the U.S., up seven percent from the 2.3 million that it shipped in Q3 2019. Apple was also the number four vendor in the United States, trailing after HP, Dell, and Lenovo. All PC vendors in the U.S. saw growth, and the U.S. PC market was up 11.4 percent compared to the year-ago quarter, marking the most significant U.S. PC shipment growth in 10 years.

HP continues to be the number one U.S. vendor with 5.1 million PCs shipped, followed by Dell with 4.1 million PCs shipped, and Lenovo with 2.5 million PCs shipped.

Gartner's Preliminary U.S. PC Vendor Unit Shipment Estimates for 3Q20 (Thousands of Units)

IDC also released its own shipment estimates this afternoon, which are wildly different from Gartner's when it comes to Apple's sales. According to IDC, Apple shipped an estimated 6.9 million Macs, up 38.9 percent from the 5 million shipped in the third quarter of 2019.

IDC also positions Apple as the number four worldwide vendor, trailing Lenovo, HP, and Dell. Gartner and IDC have different metrics for their measurements, which perhaps explains some of the discrepancy in numbers. Gartner counts desk-based PCs, notebook PCs, and ultramobile premiums, but not Chromebooks or iPads.

The numbers from IDC include desktops, notebooks, and workstations, but not tablets or x86 servers. IDC and Gartner's data is based on estimates, and because Apple no longer provides specific breakdowns of Mac sales, it is difficult to confirm exact numbers.

Apple may see a surge in Mac sales in the coming months as it prepares to transition its entire Mac lineup from Intel's chips to its Arm-based Apple Silicon chips. The first Macs with ‌Apple Silicon‌ chips are expected to arrive before the end of the year.

Tags: IDC, Gartner

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
Dekema2
2 minutes ago at 02:43 pm
I wonder how much custom PCs would factor into this chart? Or do they even measure that?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Full Details of iPhone 12 Lineup Allegedly Leaked Ahead of Next Week's Apple Event

Friday October 9, 2020 1:34 am PDT by
A Chinese Weibo account going by the name "Kang" this morning posted allegedly accurate information for every product set to be announced at the upcoming Apple event on October 13, including details on the full iPhone 12 lineup. An image of the original post in Chinese has been tweeted by leaker Ice Universe, who has provided accurate information on unreleased Apple products in the past. The ...
Read Full Article388 comments

iPad Air Shipments Arriving at Apple Stores Ahead of Launch

Friday October 9, 2020 11:51 am PDT by
Apple retail stores around the world are receiving shipments of new devices that are likely to be the new iPad Air models, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In a tweet, Gurman said that new devices have started arriving at Apple Stores "for opening at a later date." These new devices are likely the iPad Airs that are set to go on sale at some point in October as it's too early for the...
Read Full Article63 comments

Top Stories: October 13 Apple Event, iPhone 12 and HomePod Mini Leaks, and More

Saturday October 10, 2020 6:00 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 12 event is nearly upon us, and leaks and rumors have been flying around in the final days. We've got new details on the iPhone 12 and its launch timing, a smaller HomePod, and more. In addition, we're still looking at a number of other new products including AirPods Studio, AirTags, and the first Apple Silicon Macs, so read on below for the latest on all of these! Apple...
Read Full Article77 comments

Bloomberg: First Mac With Apple Silicon Will Be Announced in November

Friday October 9, 2020 9:59 am PDT by
Apple is set to host its next event on Tuesday, October 13, where it is widely expected to unveil its iPhone 12 lineup and more, but those waiting for the first Apple Silicon Mac may have to be patient for a little bit longer. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today reported that the first Mac with a custom Apple Silicon processor will be announced as part of "another launch" in November. Gurman said...
Read Full Article280 comments

iPhone 12 Colors: Eight Total, Including Striking New Blue Color

Saturday October 10, 2020 4:52 pm PDT by
Apple's iPhone 12 lineup is expected to come in eight different colors, overhauling the iPhone color options to prospective customers. The colors come to accompany the iPhone 12's new squared-off industrial design, with a flat stainless steel band around the outer edge, at least on the Pro models, and glass on the rear. Current iPhone 11 Colors New rumors from a reliable Chinese Weibo account ...
Read Full Article

Leaker: iPhone 12 Lineup to Feature Faster Face ID, Improved Zoom, and Longer Battery Life

Sunday October 11, 2020 12:38 pm PDT by
Leaker Max Weinbach has today shared new "finalized and revised" information about the upcoming iPhone 12 via his Twitter account @PineLeaks. Weinbach states that the "most important things" about the new iPhones were already revealed by Chinese Weibo user "Kang" via an extensive leak on Friday, but he does offer some specific new information. Apple is reportedly still intending to ship ...
Read Full Article491 comments

iPhone 12 Announcement, Pre-Order, and Actual Release Date Expectations

Thursday October 8, 2020 1:43 pm PDT by
While Apple has launched its new iPhone lineups annually in September for many years now, the timing is a little different in 2020 thanks to development and production delays due to the global health crisis. Apple did hold a September event in 2020, but it involved Apple Watch and iPad announcements rather than addressing the iPhone. With Apple now ready to introduce the iPhone 12, the...
Read Full Article

Apple to Allegedly Rekindle 'MagSafe' Brand for Magnetic iPhone Case and Wireless Charging Accessories

Friday October 9, 2020 2:24 am PDT by
A Chinese Weibo account going by the name "Kang" this morning posted allegedly accurate information for every product set to be announced at the upcoming Apple event on October 13, including details and launch dates for the full iPhone 12 lineup, and the rumored HomePod mini. In addition, the original post also claims that Apple will announce a new magnetic iPhone case with "MagSafe" and two...
Read Full Article66 comments

'iPhone 12 Mini' and 'iPhone 12 Pro Max' Said to Ship in November

Friday October 9, 2020 3:47 am PDT by
Earlier today, Chinese leaker "Kang" shared allegedly accurate information for the products set to be announced at the upcoming Apple event on October 13, including details on the full iPhone 12 lineup. According to the leaker's information, which was later modified with corrections for product availability timeframes, the 5.4-inch "iPhone 12 Mini" will be available to preorder on November 6 ...
Read Full Article154 comments

Prosser: AirPods Studio to Start at $350 But Won't Feature at Next Week's Apple Event, AirTags Delayed Until March 2021

Friday October 9, 2020 4:38 am PDT by
Following this morning's deluge of Apple product leaks from Chinese Weibo account "Kang," Jon Prosser has claimed that Apple's rumored "AirPods Studio" premium headphones will not feature at Apple's iPhone 12 event next week. According to Prosser, three separate sources of his have now confirmed that "AirPods Studio will NOT be in the event." That prediction falls in line with Prosser's...
Read Full Article120 comments