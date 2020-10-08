Apple Shares Trailer for Upcoming Animated Apple TV+ Film 'Wolfwalkers'

Apple today shared the first full trailer for animated film "Wolfwalkers," which is coming to Apple TV+ on Friday, December 11, and will be premiering in theaters "soon."

In a time of superstition and magic, a young apprentice hunter, Robyn Goodfellowe, journeys to Ireland with her father to wipe out the last wolf pack. While exploring the forbidden lands outside the city walls, Robyn befriends a free-spirited girl, Mebh, a member of a mysterious tribe rumored to have the ability to transform into wolves by night. As they search for Mebh's missing mother, Robyn uncovers a secret that draws her further into the enchanted world of the WOLFWALKERS and risks turning into the very thing her father is tasked to destroy.

Apple acquired the rights to "Wolfwalkers" in 2018, with the film coming from Cartoon Saloon. Cartoon Saloon has also created "The Secret of Kells" and "Song of the Sea," and like these films, "Wolfwalkers" is based on an Irish legend.