Twelve South Launches 'SuitCase' for Mac Notebooks

Twelve South today launched a new accessory for the 13-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, as well as the MacBook Air, called the "SuitCase."
SuitCase is a premium hard case for the MacBook that's made of a water-resistant twill fabric and includes a layer of hard plastic to ensure protection if dropped.
The accessory includes a suspension system that holds the MacBook in the case, and allows you to work on the notebook without removing it from the SuitCase.
Other features include a retractable leather handle, dual weather-resistant zippers, and an interior pouch for cables and other accessories.
The SuitCase is priced at $69.99 for the 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, and $79.99 for the 16-inch MacBook Pro.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Twelve South. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Top Rated Comments(View all)