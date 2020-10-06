Twelve South Launches 'SuitCase' for Mac Notebooks

Twelve South today launched a new accessory for the 13-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, as well as the MacBook Air, called the "SuitCase."



SuitCase is a premium hard case for the MacBook that's made of a water-resistant twill fabric and includes a layer of hard plastic to ensure protection if dropped.

The accessory includes a suspension system that holds the MacBook in the case, and allows you to work on the notebook without removing it from the SuitCase.



Other features include a retractable leather handle, dual weather-resistant zippers, and an interior pouch for cables and other accessories.

The SuitCase is priced at $69.99 for the 13-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ and ‌MacBook Air‌, and $79.99 for the 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌.