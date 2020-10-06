Guides
Upcoming
Apple Watch Series 6
Just Released!

Blood oxygen monitor, new colors, S6 chip, and more.

iPad
Just Released!

Faster than ever with A12 Bionic chip and Neural Engine

iPad Air
October 2020

All-new design with A14 chip, new colors, Touch ID power button, and more.

iPhone 12
October 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

AirTags
macOS 11 Big Sur
iMac
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
Arlo Introduces Pro 4 Security Camera With Easier Wi-Fi Setup, But Lacks HomeKit at Launch

by

Accessory maker Arlo today introduced the Pro 4, a new version of its security camera that connects directly to Wi-Fi for easier setup as a standalone security solution, eliminating the need for a separate base station.


Like its Pro 3 predecessor, the Pro 4 features 2K video resolution with HDR, a 160-degree viewing angle, an integrated spotlight and siren, color night vision, two-way audio, and a wire-free, weather-resistant design. A removable, rechargeable battery continues to provide up to six months of battery life per charge.

Unfortunately, the Pro 4 is not compatible with HomeKit at launch, according to the Arlo website. The Pro 3 gained HomeKit support five months after it launched, so it is possible that the Pro 4 will receive HomeKit in a future software update. We've reached out to Arlo for comment on their HomeKit plans and we'll update this story if we hear back.

Arlo also introduced the Ultra 2, a new HomeKit-enabled security camera with improved range and connectivity compared to the original Ultra, expanding placement options beyond traditional cameras that require an outlet.

The Pro 4 is available for pre-order at Arlo.com and Best Buy starting today for $199.99, while Ultra 2 one- and two-camera kits start at $299.99 and are available for pre-order at Arlo.com, Best Buy, and Amazon. Each camera comes with a complimentary three-month Arlo Smart trial, providing extended 30-day rolling cloud storage for video recordings.

iPhone 12: Ten Things to Know About the Next iPhone

Friday October 2, 2020 2:55 am PDT by
With the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup expected to arrive this month, and after months of leaks and rumors, what exactly do we know about Apple's upcoming smartphone? Turns out, a lot. These are the most important features you should know about Apple's next iPhone. 1. New Design Rumors have suggested that the 2020 iPhones will feature an overhauled design similar to that of the iPhone 4, with a ...
Read Full Article

Apple Stops Signing iOS 14 After Releasing iOS 14.0.1

Thursday October 1, 2020 12:27 pm PDT by
Following the release of iOS 14.0.1 on Thursday, September 24, Apple has stopped signing iOS 14, which means downgrading to the launch version of iOS 14 after upgrading to iOS 14.0.1 is no longer possible. Apple routinely stops signing older versions of software updates after new releases come out in order to encourage customers to keep their operating systems up to date. iOS 14.0.1 was a ...
Read Full Article38 comments

New iPad Air's Touch ID Power Button an 'Incredible Feat of Engineering' According to Apple VP

Sunday October 4, 2020 12:55 pm PDT by
Apple VP of Product Marketing Bob Borchers and VP of Hardware Engineering John Ternus are featured in the latest episode of YouTubers iJustine and Jenna Ezarik's Same Brain podcast where they discuss several aspects of the current iPad lineup and part of the development process that went into the latest fourth-generation iPad Air. Speaking on the new iPad Air, Borchers says that implementing ...
Read Full Article197 comments

Top Stories: iPhone 12 Mini Rumors, New iPad Air Soon, iOS 14.2 Beta 2

Saturday October 3, 2020 6:00 am PDT by
The iPhone 12 is almost upon us, and we're continuing to hear rumors about what to expect from Apple's biggest product line. And don't forget about the new iPad Air that will also begin shipping this month. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Other news this week included fresh rumors about Apple's plans for mini-LED display technology, details on the upcoming iOS 14.2 ...
Read Full Article18 comments

First A14 Benchmarks from iPad Air 4 Appear Online

Saturday October 3, 2020 9:04 am PDT by
Benchmarks supposedly for Apple's A14 Bionic processor in the iPad Air 4, first spotted by Twitter user "Ice Universe," reveal that the A14 offers significant performance improvements over the iPhone 11's A13 Bionic. A GeekBench benchmark for an "iPad13,2" with the motherboard number J308AP was uploaded yesterday. According to leaker known as "L0vetodream," J308AP is the iPad Air 4 with...
Read Full Article327 comments

iPhone 13 Lineup Rumored to Feature 120Hz ProMotion Displays, No iPhone SE 3 Until 2022

Friday October 2, 2020 7:12 am PDT by
Experienced display analyst Ross Young has today shared a range of information from Mizuho Securities about the "iPhone 13," rumored to succeed the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup, and the third-generation iPhone SE. The projected iPhone 13 lineup looks very similar to the expected iPhone 12 lineup, encompassing one 6.7-inch "Pro Max" model, one 6.1-inch "Pro" model, one 6.1-inch non-Pro model,...
Read Full Article233 comments

iPhone 12 Mini: Five Rumored Features You Might Be Giving Up

Monday October 5, 2020 11:00 am PDT by
The iPhone 12 mini is set to be the smallest iPhone in many years, with a screen size of just 5.4 inches and a body size smaller than anything we've seen since the original iPhone SE. While fans of smaller form-factor devices have craved a modern small iPhone for years, there are five notable features that you'll be giving up if you get the iPhone 12 mini, if you believe the current rumors about...
Read Full Article166 comments

Apple Working on Apple TV Models With A12 and A14 Chips, New Controller, and More

Saturday October 3, 2020 11:46 am PDT by
Several rumors have indicated that Apple is working on a refreshed Apple TV, and Fudge, a leaker who goes by @choco_bit on Twitter, today shared some new information on what we can expect. In a tweet, Fudge claims that Apple is preparing multiple new Apple TV set-top boxes, with a model featuring a variant of the A12 chip and one with an "A14X-like" chip. Fudge also mentions that a new...
Read Full Article287 comments

iPhone 12 'Pro Max' Model to Sport Unique High-End Features

Wednesday September 30, 2020 2:01 am PDT by
The upcoming "iPhone 12 Pro Max" is anticipated to have a number of unique high-end features not found on any other iPhone, such as its screen size, LiDAR scanner, faster 5G, and (increasingly less likely) a higher display refresh rate. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is also expected to be the largest ever iPhone, with a 6.7-inch display. Previously, the largest iPhones have been 6.5-inches in the...
Read Full Article

Deals: Low Prices Hit Apple's New 10.2-Inch iPad and 16-Inch MacBook Pro (Up to $400 Off)

Monday October 5, 2020 5:37 am PDT by
We're seeing a pair of solid deals today on Amazon, related to the latest 10.2-inch iPad and the 16-inch MacBook Pro from 2019. Both of these deals represent the lowest prices that we've ever tracked for these devices. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running....
Read Full Article12 comments