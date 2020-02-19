Arlo Pro 3 Smart Home Camera System Now Supports HomeKit

A free firmware update is rolling out to Arlo Pro 3 systems with SmartHub model VMB4540 at this time, with support for other SmartHub models to follow. To update the firmware manually, open the Arlo app and tap Settings > My Devices > Arlo Pro 3 > Device Info > Firmware > Update.
HomeKit support allows the Arlo Pro 3 to show up in the Home app on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch, and enables the camera to be controlled with Siri voice commands using an iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, or HomePod.
Arlo Pro 3 features:
- 2K UHD image resolution
- 160-degree viewing angle
- Integrated siren and spotlight
- Color night vision
- Two-way full duplex for audio
- Magnetic mount for more flexible mounting solutions
- Weatherproof magnetic charging cable
- A free three-month trial to Arlo Smart included with purchase
