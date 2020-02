Arlo Pro 3 Smart Home Camera System Now Supports HomeKit

2K UHD image resolution

160-degree viewing angle

Integrated siren and spotlight

Color night vision

Two-way full duplex for audio

Magnetic mount for more flexible mounting solutions

Weatherproof magnetic charging cable

A free three-month trial to Arlo Smart included with purchase

Arlo today announced that its Arlo Pro 3 smart home security camera system is now compatible with Apple's HomeKit platform.A free firmware update is rolling out to Arlo Pro 3 systems with SmartHub model VMB4540 at this time, with support for other SmartHub models to follow. To update the firmware manually, open the Arlo app and tap Settings > My Devices > Arlo Pro 3 > Device Info > Firmware > Update.HomeKit support allows the Arlo Pro 3 to show up in the Home app on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch, and enables the camera to be controlled with Siri voice commands using an iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, or HomePod.Arlo Pro 3 features:Various configurations of the Arlo Pro 3 system are available on Amazon