Ulysses 21 Brings Advanced Grammar and Style Check to iPhone and iPad

by

Popular writing app Ulysses receives its 21st major release on October 6, and will bring with it the revision mode that was introduced to Mac this summer to iPad and iPhone.


Revision mode, as the name suggests, aims to aid focused text revision by hiding unnecessary features, dimming the editor theme, and highlighting annotations and suggestions.

Revision mode also includes an advanced grammar and style check powered by the LanguageTool Plus service, which can analyze texts and provide informed suggestions in categories such as capitalization, punctuation, semantics, redundancy, typography, and style.

On top of the grammar and style suggestions, users can review annotations, comments, deletions and marked text passages in this mode.

In addition to the new mode, Ulysses' developers have reworked the app's appearance to match the look-and-feel of iOS 14.


Ulysses can be downloaded for free on the App Store and the Mac App Store, with version 21 rolling out to existing users today. After a 14-day trial period, a subscription is required to unlock the app on all devices. A monthly subscription costs $5.99, while a yearly subscription is $49.99.

Students can use Ulysses at a discounted price of $11.99 per six months. The discount is granted from within the app. Ulysses is also included in Setapp, the subscription-based service for Mac applications created by MacPaw.

