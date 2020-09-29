iOS 14.2 Beta 2 Adds New Emoji Characters like Ninja, Pinata, Bubble Tea, Polar Bear and More
The second beta of iOS 14.2 introduces the new Emoji 13 characters that Apple previewed earlier this year as part of World Emoji Day.
New emoji options include ninja, people hugging, black cat, bison, fly, polar bear, blueberries, fondue, bubble tea, and more, with a list below.
- Faces - Smiling Face with Tear, Disguised Face
- People - Ninja, Person in Tuxedo, Woman in Tuxedo, Person with Veil, Man with Veil, Woman Feeding Baby, Person Feeding Baby, Man Feeding Baby, Mx. Claus, People Hugging
- Body Parts - Pinched fingers, Anatomical Heart, Lungs
- Animals - Black Cat, Bison, Mammoth, Beaver, Polar Bear, Dodo, Seal, Beetle, Cockroach, Fly, Worm
- Food - Blueberries, Olive, Bell Pepper, Flatbread, Fondue, Bubble Tea, Tamale
- Household - Potted Plant, Teapot, Piñata, Magic Wand, Nesting Dolls, Sewing Needle, Mirror, Window, Plunger, Mouse Trap, Bucket, Toothbrush
- Miscellaneous - Feather, Rock, Wood, Hut, Pickup Truck, Roller Skate, Knot, Coin, Boomerang, Screwdriver, Carpentry Saw, Hook, Ladder, Elevator, Headstone, Placard, Transgender Symbol, Transgender Flag
- Clothing - Thong Sandal, Military Helmet
- Musical Instruments - Accordion, Long Drum
The update also features 55 gender and skin-tone variants, along with new gender-inclusive emojis that can be used as an alternative to gendered versions, such as person with veil and person with tuxedo rather than the current woman/man options.
As noted by Emojipedia, Apple previewed a handful of these emojis in July, but many of the new characters are being seen in their official form in the new beta.
After the Emoji 13 update, there will be a delay with Emoji 14 that will prevent the new emojis from being introduced in 2021. Emoji 14 will be released six months late, which means it likely won't be able to be added to smartphones until 2022. There is a stop-gap Emoji 13.1 update planned for 2021, but it mostly focuses on skin tone variations and only introduces a few new emoji that include face exhaling, face with spiral eyes, face in clouds, heart on fire, and mending heart.
Apple doesn't create emojis. They implement the emoji standards.
